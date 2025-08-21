403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian football coaches want Israel to be excluded from international competitions
(MENAFN) Italian football coaches have called for Israel to be temporarily suspended from international competitions, according to an Italian news agency.
The Association of Italian Coaches (AIAC) sent a letter on Tuesday to Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging him to submit a request to UEFA and FIFA in response to the situation in Gaza. The Italian national team is scheduled to play Israel in the World Cup qualifiers between September and October.
Renzo Ulivieri, who leads the association, described the move as “not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice” based on a “moral imperative” shared by the organization’s leadership. “The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” he said.
Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed over 62,000 Palestinians, devastated the enclave, and caused deaths from starvation.
The Association of Italian Coaches (AIAC) sent a letter on Tuesday to Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging him to submit a request to UEFA and FIFA in response to the situation in Gaza. The Italian national team is scheduled to play Israel in the World Cup qualifiers between September and October.
Renzo Ulivieri, who leads the association, described the move as “not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice” based on a “moral imperative” shared by the organization’s leadership. “The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” he said.
Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed over 62,000 Palestinians, devastated the enclave, and caused deaths from starvation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment