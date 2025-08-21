Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian football coaches want Israel to be excluded from international competitions

2025-08-21 04:40:00
(MENAFN) Italian football coaches have called for Israel to be temporarily suspended from international competitions, according to an Italian news agency.

The Association of Italian Coaches (AIAC) sent a letter on Tuesday to Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging him to submit a request to UEFA and FIFA in response to the situation in Gaza. The Italian national team is scheduled to play Israel in the World Cup qualifiers between September and October.

Renzo Ulivieri, who leads the association, described the move as “not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice” based on a “moral imperative” shared by the organization’s leadership. “The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences,” he said.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed over 62,000 Palestinians, devastated the enclave, and caused deaths from starvation.

