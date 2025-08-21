403
Study Finds Antarctic Pollution Soars Amid Tourism Surge
(MENAFN) Once regarded as one of Earth's last pristine frontiers, Antarctica is facing mounting environmental strain due to increasing human activity, researchers warn. A new study published in Nature Sustainability reveals a sharp uptick in pollution across the continent, directly linked to a surge in tourism and expanded scientific presence.
According to the research, levels of fine particles containing heavy metals in areas frequented by people have risen tenfold over the past four decades.
Tourism, in particular, has soared. Data from the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators shows that annual tourist numbers have ballooned from 20,000 to 120,000 in the last 20 years — a sixfold increase.
The study, led by scientists from Chile, Germany, and other nations, involved a 2,000-kilometer (1,242-mile) expedition over four years to assess the scale of contamination.
“We identify distinct spatial patterns shaped by crustal, marine, biogenic and anthropogenic sources. Notably, we detect heavy metal imprints in the snow chemistry of the northern Antarctic Peninsula, where major research stations are concentrated and marine tourism traffic is most intense,” the researchers said.
They further emphasized the need for urgent action: “Our findings shed light on the extent of the impacts from energy-intensive local activities in Antarctica, underscoring the need for enhanced environmental monitoring and sustainable management strategies in this fragile region.”
The report adds to growing concerns about the ecological footprint of human operations in one of the world's most vulnerable environments.
