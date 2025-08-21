Saudi Arabia Construction Glass Market Report 2025, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities To 2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Glass Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Construction Glass Market was valued at USD 673.13 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 992.71 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.53%.

The construction glass market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth, driven by large-scale urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing awareness around energy efficiency and sustainability. Construction glass, which includes float glass, tempered, laminated, coated, insulated, and smart glass, is widely used across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for facades, partitions, windows, doors, and other architectural applications.

The government's ambitious Vision 2030 program, which promotes economic diversification and infrastructure investment, has accelerated the demand for advanced building materials, particularly glass that offers structural performance, aesthetics, and energy-saving benefits. Mega-projects such as NEOM, The Line, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, and King Salman Park have generated extensive demand for high-performance construction glass, especially for large curtain wall systems and energy-efficient facades.

Moreover, rising temperatures and stringent building codes have led to the increased adoption of coated, reflective, and insulated glass that helps reduce heat transfer and optimize cooling loads. These solutions are becoming essential in both commercial and high-end residential projects to comply with Saudi Building Codes and LEED green building standards. The expansion of high-rise developments, hotels, airports, shopping malls, and mixed-use towers in cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam continues to provide strong momentum to the glass processing and fabrication industry.

Key Market Drivers

Urbanization and Mega Infrastructure Projects: Saudi Arabia's ambitious urban development plans are one of the primary drivers behind the surge in construction glass demand. The launch of giga-projects like NEOM (USD 500 billion investment), Red Sea Project (90+ hotels by 2030), and Qiddiya (334 square kilometers) has transformed the scale of construction in the country. These futuristic cities rely heavily on architectural glass for energy-efficient and aesthetic facades.



The NEOM industrial city (Oxagon) aims to be the world's largest floating structure, requiring extensive use of smart and energy-efficient glass.

King Salman Park in Riyadh will include over 1 million m of built-up areas using glass-fronted buildings.

2030 tourism targets will require 310,000+ new hotel rooms, most with modern glazed exteriors.

Over 1.5 million housing units are planned under the Sakani and other housing initiatives, supporting glass demand in villas and high-rises. More than USD 800 billion worth of construction contracts are projected over the next 5-7 years, much of which involve glass facades and windows.

These projects demand architectural innovation, leading to a surge in insulated, laminated, and coated glass usage to fulfill energy, acoustic, and design goals.

Key Market Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: One of the most pressing challenges facing the construction glass market in Saudi Arabia is the volatility in raw material prices. Key materials used in glass production - such as silica sand, soda ash, dolomite, limestone, and natural gas - are subject to frequent price fluctuations due to global market instability, supply chain disruptions, and energy price swings. Since energy accounts for a significant portion of the cost in glass manufacturing, fluctuations in global oil and gas markets directly affect production costs in Saudi Arabia, despite the country's local energy advantage. The downstream impact of these cost changes often makes it difficult for glass manufacturers to offer stable prices to developers and construction firms.

In recent years, increased freight costs and import tariffs have further worsened cost pressures for imported materials and processing equipment. Moreover, the lack of long-term pricing contracts with raw material suppliers means that local glass manufacturers are often exposed to spot market price risks, making financial planning and budgeting difficult.

This price unpredictability not only affects the profitability of producers but also raises the project costs for builders, who may switch to cheaper or lower-quality alternatives when budgets are tight. As a result, the market's overall growth potential can be hindered during periods of sharp cost escalation. Price volatility is particularly problematic for small and medium-sized players that lack the financial buffer to absorb raw material surges, potentially leading to project delays or operational halts. For a market that relies heavily on large-scale infrastructure and high-rise development, cost uncertainty in the upstream supply chain remains a persistent bottleneck.

Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Glass Solutions: Sustainability has emerged as a core theme in Saudi Arabia's construction industry, significantly impacting material choices, including glass. Developers and contractors are increasingly opting for energy-efficient glass solutions that reduce building energy consumption and contribute to environmental goals set by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda. As temperatures in Saudi Arabia soar, particularly in urban areas like Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah, reducing heat gain through high-performance glazing has become crucial for maintaining indoor comfort and minimizing air conditioning loads. Consequently, low-emissivity (Low-E) glass, solar control glass, and double-glazed units are seeing increased demand.

These glass types help in blocking infrared and ultraviolet radiation while allowing visible light transmission, reducing energy bills and improving thermal insulation. The rising preference for green building certifications has also driven the popularity of energy-efficient glass, with contractors and architects prioritizing products that help buildings comply with international and local energy standards. The trend is not limited to commercial high-rises or institutional buildings; residential developers are also embracing sustainable glazing solutions, especially for villas and gated communities.

Furthermore, government-led infrastructure projects, such as airports and metro stations, are integrating energy-efficient glass in their designs to meet environmental performance benchmarks. Manufacturers have responded by investing in advanced coating technologies and thermal insulation layers, expanding their product offerings to match evolving architectural needs. With energy efficiency increasingly being seen not just as a regulatory requirement but also a competitive advantage, sustainable construction glass is becoming central to project design and specification. This shift is transforming the market, creating opportunities for innovation in glazing systems and encouraging greater collaboration between designers, suppliers, and regulatory bodies to build energy-conscious structures across Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Players



Obeikan Glass Company

Saudi American Glass Company Limited

Saudi Guardian International Float Glass Co.

Zamil Glass Industries

Alma Glass Co.

Komate Glass

Arabian (Processing) Glass Co.

Glass Specialized Industries

DimGlass Seele Saudi Arabia

Key Attributes:

