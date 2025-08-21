Liven Brings Context-Aware Self-Discovery To The Wellness Tech Space

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liven , a fast-growing product company that builds a self-discovery companion app, has announced a major rebrand, marking its transformation from a content-first self-help tool into a context-aware, emotionally intelligent companion for assisted self-discovery. With over 1 million users worldwide, Liven app is setting a benchmark for how technology can support emotional clarity, sustainable growth, and self-awareness in real life.

The rebranding introduces a dynamic handwritten logo - a visual metaphor for the ups and downs of personal growth. "It reflects our users' journeys as well as ours: there is no 'right way' to live, but there's beauty in finding what feels right," said Valeria Synenko, CMO at Liven.

Liven's shift to a context-first model is a strategic response to what the wellness market has been missing - adaptive, personalized support. The app co-creates its features with a team of certified health professionals, translating science-backed techniques into everyday tools. Through AI-powered companion and guided coaching, Liven app helps users process emotions, reframe negative thinking, and reconnect with their actual needs, values, and goals.

"At Liven, we believe that self-awareness is the strongest foundation for meaningful progress in productivity, growth, and wellbeing," said CEO, Alex Seleznov. "Liven is here to help people take the next step every day, even if it's a small one."

The new brand identity is also a testament to Liven's user-first philosophy. Every update, feature, and product direction is inspired by discovering real users' experiences. The rebranding celebrates this ongoing dialogue, positioning Liven as a partner in navigating life.

About Liven

Liven is a self-discovery companion app. Through self-reflection tools, educational materials, AI-powered chat, and guidance from certified health professionals, Liven helps over 1M people understand themselves and take steps toward a more joyful, meaningful life.

