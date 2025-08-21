Google Launches Pixel Watch 4 In India, Introduces Cheaper Pixel Buds 2A

Google had a full launch schedule on Wednesday night. In addition to releasing its latest Pixel 10 phones in India, the firm is also updating its Pixel Watch and introducing a new audio product. The Pixel Watch 4 was introduced by Google in India on Wednesday. This model, which is available in two sizes, maintains the same design as the prior Watch 3 but adds certain improvements.

In contrast, the Pixel Buds 2a use the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are already sold in India. We are not currently receiving the Pro 3 from Google, at least not yet. With the Buds 2a, however, the business hopes to lower the cost while maintaining performance and its distinctive feature set.

Google Watch 4: Know All About It

There are two sizes available for the Google Pixel Watch 4: 41mm and 45mm. According to Google, the watch's display is now 50% brighter and can reach 3000 nits at its brightest. This should improve the Watch 4's ability to withstand the intense Indian sun. Although the Watch 4's dimensions are the same as those of the previous Pixel Watch, its bezels are 16% narrower, giving the impression of a larger screen. Furthermore, according to Google, the Watch 4 has a somewhat longer battery life and quicker charging.

Google is incorporating several AI functions into the Watch 4, just as it has done with the phones. The company's Gemini LLMs power these. In India, the Watch 4 is priced starting at Rs 39,900. This pertains to the 41mm model. The cost of the 45mm version is Rs 43,900. Google will only offer Wi-Fi versions of the Watch 4 at this time.

Google Pixel Buds 2a: What Do We Know About It?

At Rs 12,999, the Pixel Buds 2a are expected to be the most affordable Google Buds available in India. On paper, though, the Buds 2a appear to be quite similar to the Buds 2 Pro despite being less expensive. The IP 54 rating of the Buds 2a should protect them against perspiration and water splashes. Google uses three microphones for active noise reduction, an 11mm speaker, and a Tensor 1 microprocessor within each bud. Additionally, the Buds 2a feature touch controls on each earpiece and enable Bluetooth 5.4 with ultra wideband, which should make their connectivity sticky.