Adrian Esterman
Adrian Esterman is Foundation Chair of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, a role he has held for nearly 20 years. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Bath (UK), an MSc in Medical Statistics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a PhD in Epidemiology from Flinders University.
Adrian's career spans seven years with the World Health Organization in Geneva and Copenhagen, and 14 years as Principal Epidemiologist at SA Health. As a generalist biostatistician and epidemiologist, he works across most areas of health and medicine, with a recent focus on COVID-19. He has authored over 400 peer-reviewed papers, holds an h-index of 78, and is ranked by Stanford University among the top 2% of scientists worldwide.
Adrian is a regular contributor to The Conversation, where his articles-including a data interactive based on Australia's Health 2024 (-have attracted nearly 3 million reads. He also writes on Medium (@adrian) and is the author of a textbook on PhD supervision (Experience
–present
Professor of Biostatistics, University of South Australia
2002
Flinders University, PhD in Epidemiology
Adrian has been recently honoured with Life Membership of the Australasian Epidemiological Association
