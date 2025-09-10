Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Adrian Esterman

Adrian Esterman


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia Profile Articles Activity

Adrian Esterman is Foundation Chair of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, a role he has held for nearly 20 years. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Bath (UK), an MSc in Medical Statistics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a PhD in Epidemiology from Flinders University.

Adrian's career spans seven years with the World Health Organization in Geneva and Copenhagen, and 14 years as Principal Epidemiologist at SA Health. As a generalist biostatistician and epidemiologist, he works across most areas of health and medicine, with a recent focus on COVID-19. He has authored over 400 peer-reviewed papers, holds an h-index of 78, and is ranked by Stanford University among the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Adrian is a regular contributor to The Conversation, where his articles-including a data interactive based on Australia's Health 2024 (-have attracted nearly 3 million reads. He also writes on Medium (@adrian) and is the author of a textbook on PhD supervision (

Experience
  • –present Professor of Biostatistics, University of South Australia
Education
  • 2002 Flinders University, PhD in Epidemiology
Honours

Adrian has been recently honoured with Life Membership of the Australasian Epidemiological Association


The Conversation

MENAFN21082025000199003603ID1109956350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search