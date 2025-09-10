MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia Profile Articles Activity

Adrian Esterman is Foundation Chair of Biostatistics at the University of South Australia, a role he has held for nearly 20 years. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Bath (UK), an MSc in Medical Statistics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a PhD in Epidemiology from Flinders University.

Adrian's career spans seven years with the World Health Organization in Geneva and Copenhagen, and 14 years as Principal Epidemiologist at SA Health. As a generalist biostatistician and epidemiologist, he works across most areas of health and medicine, with a recent focus on COVID-19. He has authored over 400 peer-reviewed papers, holds an h-index of 78, and is ranked by Stanford University among the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Adrian is a regular contributor to The Conversation, where his articles-including a data interactive based on Australia's Health 2024 (-have attracted nearly 3 million reads. He also writes on Medium (@adrian) and is the author of a textbook on PhD supervision (

–present Professor of Biostatistics, University of South Australia

2002 Flinders University, PhD in Epidemiology

ExperienceEducationHonours

Adrian has been recently honoured with Life Membership of the Australasian Epidemiological Association