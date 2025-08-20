CDS Earns Relativity Air For Review Solution Competency

CDS Earns Relativity's aiR for Review Solution Competency

Recognized for expertise in AI-driven document review and innovative eDiscovery solutions

- Daniel Diette, Advanced Analytics & Data Privacy Director at CDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Discovery Source , Inc. (CDS), a premier global leader in eDiscovery, serving top law firms, corporations, and government agencies for over 20 years, today announced it has earned the Relativity aiR for Review solution competency from global legal technology company Relativity. Through this competency, Relativity acknowledges that CDS has demonstrated proven success in leveraging the power of aiR for Review to elevate document review workflows and client outcomes.

Partners with the aiR for Review solution competency illustrate their expertise in applying RelativityOne's AI-driven review capabilities to optimize workflows, maintain high-quality review standards, and consistently deliver better outcomes for clients. CDS' journey to achieving this competency involved extensive training, adoption of best practices, and hands-on application of generative AI tools to enhance client experiences. Additionally, CDS' team of expert reviewers developed proprietary workflows and resources that maximize the efficiency and quality of every review project, further demonstrating CDS' leadership in AI-driven eDiscovery solutions.

“Achieving the aiR for Review solution competency reinforces our commitment to harnessing advanced AI technologies to improve both speed and accuracy in document review,” said Daniel Diette, Advanced Analytics & Data Privacy Director at CDS.“Our team is dedicated to using innovative tools like RelativityOne to provide our clients with smarter, more effective eDiscovery solutions, and this recognition validates the impact we are making in the field.”

Through this work, CDS continues to leverage the power of RelativityOne and aiR for Review to refine and scale document review processes, ensuring faster, more accurate and consistent results for clients. For more information about CDS' Relativity aiR for Review outcomes, visit here .

About Complete Discovery Source:

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity's innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at cdslegal or email ....

About Relativity:

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at ... or visit for more information.

