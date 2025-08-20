Wind Blade Recycling Market Size Analysis, Competitive Insights, Leading Players And Growth Opportunities By 2029 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Wind Blade Recycling Market is gaining momentum as sustainability drives innovation in the renewable sector. With rising turbine installations and aging blades, demand for efficient recycling methods is accelerating. Key players like Veolia, Global Fiberglass Solutions, Carbon Rivers, and Geocycle are leading advancements, focusing on circular economy solutions to reduce waste and recover valuable materials.

The Wind Blade Recycling market is projected to grow from USD 68,235 thousand in 2024 to USD 3,70,935 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period. The report includes deep analysis of microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global wind blade recycling market. With the help of exhaustive research studies provided in the report, readers can easily become familiar with key dynamics of the market, including wind blade recycling market growth , drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The demand for wind blade recycling is driven by the growing innovation in recycling methods and the ban on wind blade landfilling. As environmental regulations grow, many countries in Europe, the US, and Australia are mandating recycling or repurposing the wind blades. In Europe, countries are focusing on reducing wind blade waste and trying to promote a circular economy in the wind industry. Germany is leading this initiative as it has one of the old wind industries and thus facing the challenge of disposing of wind blades. Spain is also framing policies to facilitate the reuse and recycling of wind blade materials. Many wind blade recycling plants like“Waste2Fiber”, an initiative by Accionia and RenerCycle are being set up in Spain. Such a growing number of recycling facilities are further driving the wind blade recycling market.

Glass fiber segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in Wind Blade Recycling market during the forecasted period.

The wind blade recycling market is segmented based on the blade material i.e. glass fiber and carbon fiber. Glass fiber is expected to have the highest CAGR in the forecasted period, as the wind blade is majorly composed of glass fiber. Glass fiber is lightweight, durable, and cost-effective which makes it a ideal material for wind blades. Recycled glass fiber can be used in various end-use industries like construction and consumer goods. With the decommissioning of thousands of wind turbines each year, the requirement for recycling glass fiber composites is becoming increasingly crucial. The development of new recyclable technologies further strengthens the glass fiber segment in the market.

In 2023, Construction segment had the largest market share in wind blade recycling market.

The wind blade recycling market's end-use segment consists of construction, automotive, electronic & consumer goods and other end-use industries. The co-processing is a type of mechanical recycling method, in which the blade material is shredded and chopped into small pieces and further used as a filler in cement as a replacement for clay and sand. This method has high TRL as of now and is probably one of the viable and efficient wind blade recycling solutions. Thus, the construction industry generates high demand for recycled blade materials globally.

Chemical recycling segment is expected to have second-highest CAGR during forecasting period in terms of value.

Chemical recycling is expected to gain momentum in the forecasted years. Compared to other recycling processes especially mechanical recycling technologies, chemical recycling is a effective method to extract high quality glass and carbon fiber. Additionally, as companies develop new recycablabe resin, chemical recycling will be the most sought for option to recycle the wind blades that are made using this new rein.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The wind blade recycling market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, majorly due to the large number of wind turbine installations in China and India. The massive installations in the past decade are expected to age in the coming years and thus this region will see a rise in demand for recycling the wind blades. Additionally, companies like Carbon River are aiming to setup recycling facilities in India which will significantly boost the market.

Wind Blade Recycling Companies

Prominent companies include Veolia (France), Acciona (Spain), Stena Metal AB (Sweden), Vestas (Denmark), Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain), Makeen Energy (Denmark), Kuusakoski OY (Finland), Renercycle (Spain), Continuum (Denmark), Holcim Group (Switzerland), Alliant Energy Corporation (US), Plaswire Ltd (Ireland), Goldwind (China), Chn Energy Investment Group (China), and Enel SpA (Italy), Gjenkraft AS (Norway), Kingo Wind (Denmark), Carbon River Inc (US), Global Fiberglass Solution (US), Wind Power Solutions, LLC (US), Refiber Aps (Denmark), Eurecum Gmbh & Co (Germany), Reviable Energy (US), EDF Group (France), Neowa Gmbh (Germany), and among others.

Veolia (France)

Founded in 1853, Veolia is a France-based waste management company, specializing in water and energy services. It has a presence in over 40 countries with its major presence in France. It has three business segments: water, waste, and energy. In 2023, it had an annual revenue of around USD 49.0 billion with major presence in Europe. The company entered into wind blade recycling market in 2020, by partnering with GE Renewables Energy with an aim to recycle its decommissioned wind turbine blades from wind farms across the US. Veolia uses a mechanical recycling process to shred the wind blades and use it in manufacturing cement.

Acciona (Spain)

Acciona headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a global leader in providing sustainable infrastructure solutions which are based on environmental management and renewable energy. It is among the largest 100% clean energy providers globally. Accionia operates through 4 business segments: Energy, Infrastructure, Nordex, and other activities. It has a major presence in Spain, the European union, and, OECD countries.

To solidify its position as a market leader in the Wind Blade Recycling market, Accionia with collaboration with RenerCycle is ready to set up a wind blade recycling project in Spain named“ Waste2Fiber”. This plant will recycle decommissioned wind blades using thermal recycling. Accionia has received fundings from Spain's government PERTE program of around USD 5.7 million.

Stena Metall AB (Sweden)

Stena Metall AB was founded in 1939 and is among the leading recycling companies globally. Stena Metall AB operates in the wind blade recycling market through its subsidiary Stena Recycling. Stena Metall AB's business segment includes recycling, aluminum, oil, steel, and others. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, and Italy. Stena Recycling was a part of CETEC initiative with Vestas and Olin. The aim is to develop a circular economy for decommissioned wind blades and recycle them using chemical recycling process.

