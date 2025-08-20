Asknewt Unveils Version 3.0, Bringing Trusted, Accurate, Smarter, Faster, And More Personalized AI Insights To Finance And Everyday Life

The latest release introduces real-time, context-aware analysis, secure portfolio tools, and persistent memory - delivering sharper answers and a safer, more personalized user experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskNewt, a leading provider of AI-powered financial and personal insights, today announced the upcoming release of AskNewt Version 3.0, the company's most advanced platform update to date.

Built on direct feedback from its growing user community, AskNewt 3.0 introduces powerful new features designed to enhance accuracy, speed, and personalization across financial research, decision-making, and everyday use.

"AskNewt 3.0 represents a major step forward in how individuals and professionals can leverage AI for timely, accurate, and actionable insights," Chief AI Officer Abbas Shah said, adding that "Our goal is to deliver a smarter and safer AI assistant that not only answers questions, but also anticipates user needs, learns preferences, and supports critical decision-making in real time."

Key Features of AskNewt 3.0:



Sharper Answers, Faster – Advanced parsing of financial and general queries powered by the latest large language models.

Real-Time, Context-Aware Insights – Information and analysis that reflect current events and market conditions.

Personalized Experience – Persistent memory that adapts to each user's profile, interests, and history.

Smarter Financial Tools – Secure portfolio uploads with real-time performance tracking and instant stock analysis.

Everyday Intelligence – Expanded support for trip planning, restaurant booking, shopping deals, and more.

Streamlined Interface – A cleaner, more focused design for seamless user experience.

Continuous Self-Improvement – A system that learns and improves with each engagement. Private by Design – Strict commitment to data privacy, with no sharing of user information with third parties.

About AskNewt

New York-based AskNewt, LLC has developed AskNewt, an AI Agentic search engine built for sharper, faster answers-especially for financial and complex queries. It delivers real-time, context-aware insights with verified accuracy, a streamlined interface, and personalized results that improve over time. Private by design and free to use, AskNewt aims to reach 15–20 million users in two years, following a proven B2C growth and monetization model.

