Friesian Expands Into E-Discovery And Digital Forensics To Meet Rising Demand For Digital Evidence In Legal Cases

Industry data indicates that 90% of legal cases now involve digital evidence, driving firms to Friesian's new investigative services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Friesian , a leader in legal document digitization and AI-enhanced classification, today announced the launch of its E-Discovery and Digital Forensics services. This strategic expansion builds on Friesian's expertise in scanning, digitization, and document understanding to help clients uncover the digital fingerprints that define patterns of behavior and timelines of events.“Every digital interaction leaves a trace,” said Ryan Tart, Co-Founder of Friesian.“Our new digital forensics and e-discovery services help clients reveal the digital fingerprints embedded in devices, networks, and online activity, uncovering patterns of behavior and reconstructing timelines that are crucial for building strong cases. By integrating these capabilities with our existing expertise in document understanding and AI-powered classification, we give clients a decisive advantage in both investigation and litigation.”Digital evidence is now at the heart of most legal cases, from criminal trials and civil litigation to cybersecurity investigations. This shift underscores why law firms, corporations, and government agencies are turning to Friesian for its proven expertise in extracting actionable intelligence from the ever-growing universe of digital information.By combining technical precision with legal process expertise, Friesian ensures that evidence is handled in accordance with industry best practices and regulatory requirements, maximizing its admissibility and impact in court.Learn more about the company's E-Discovery and Digital Forensics services by visiting digital-forensics-and-e-discovery/ .About FriesianFriesian is a leading provider of cutting-edge legal document management and business automation solutions. From high-fidelity legal scanning, document coding, mailroom automation, and AI-powered classification to bank-grade virtual data rooms and comprehensive digital transformation services, Friesian has long empowered clients to confidently navigate complex document and data challenges. Now, with the addition of E-Discovery and Digital Forensics, Friesian further enables legal, corporate, and government clients to uncover digital evidence, reconstruct behavioral patterns, and build better-informed legal and investigative narratives. Learn more at

