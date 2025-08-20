Graphic Packaging To Present At Jefferies Industrials Conference On September 3

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ) ("Graphic Packaging"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd at 8:50am ET.

The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast. The archived webcast can be accessed from the Graphic Packaging website at .

Contact: [email protected

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
 Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK ), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at .

