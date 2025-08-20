Sana Biotechnology Announces Closing Of Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and TD Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering was made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the SEC. Sana has filed with the SEC the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at ... ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at ... ; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at ... ; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at ... .
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA.
Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
...
...
