Kapital Bank To Acquire Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, And Operational Banking Assets From Grupo Financiero Intercam



Kapital is stepping in to acquire fully vetted assets from Intercam, following a rigorous process of analyzing and identifying non-toxic assets by K2 Integrity, a premier financial risk and forensic advisory firm.

Kapital is engaging constructively with U.S. Treasury and Mexican government officials to ensure the transaction is aligned with their priorities.

Kapital's next-generation compliance systems integrate AI-enabled AML/CFT protocols with rigorous KYC due diligence, customer risk assessments, and continuous monitoring to prevent illicit activity. Upon closing, Kapital will invest $100 million to strengthen operations and compliance and expand client offerings through technological innovation and AI-driven insights.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapital Bank ("Kapital"), a global financial institution, today announced it will acquire Grupo Financiero Intercam's brokerage, asset management, and operational banking assets, as announced by the Mexican government on August 19, 2025.

To safeguard the integrity of this transaction, Kapital and Intercam have engaged K2 Integrity, a premier risk advisory and forensic diligence firm, to review and validate the assets. This process ensures that only fully vetted, non-toxic assets are included in the acquisition.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements as well as customary regulatory approvals. Importantly, Kapital is engaged in constructive discussions with both the U.S. Treasury and Mexican government officials to ensure the transaction is fully aligned with their priorities. Key approvals have already been obtained, including from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

Kapital's next-generation compliance systems are powered by AI-enabled Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) protocols. These systems combine advanced data analytics with a comprehensive compliance framework that includes rigorous KYC due diligence, customer risk assessments, ongoing transaction monitoring, and restricted party screening. Leveraging data from Mexico's SAT electronic invoice system, Kapital proactively screens customers, counterparties, and transactions to identify and prevent illicit finance.

Kapital's compliance program is designed to meet the highest global standards. Its controls are fully aligned with international AML/CFT requirements, including OFAC standards, while providing transparency and accountability to regulators, investors, and clients. None of Intercam's compliance personnel will be joining the bank.

Kapital provides capital to small- and medium-sized businesses while also offering clients visibility into operations, cash flows, loan management, payroll, benefits, and invoicing. The company was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in both 2024 and 2025. Kapital was named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list in 2024.

"Kapital Bank was founded to transform how businesses access financial services, using AI and technology to automate and streamline processes. We are proud to step in to acquire these assets at this critical moment and are pleased to be in active discussions with the U.S. Treasury. This acquisition will position us among the top 15 banks in Mexico, firmly establishing Kapital as the leading banking partner for businesses in the country," said René Saúl, co-founder and CEO of Kapital Bank.

Upon closing, Kapital will invest $100 million USD into Kapital's banking operations. The investment will reinforce operations and ensure obligations to clients and investors are fulfilled. Intercam's clients will continue using their regular products and channels, now with improved compliance and efficiency due to Kapital's best-in-class technology and AI, automation, and operational intelligence.

Kapital is incorporated in Delaware, backed by U.S. institutional investors including Tribe Capital, Cervin Ventures, and Tru Arrow. The transaction will yield Kapital approximately 180,000 additional clients, including 800,000 pensioners. Following the transaction, Kapital will serve close to 300,000 customers and manage over $3 billion in assets for customers in the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia.

About Kapital Bank

Kapital Bank is a global financial institution transforming business access to capital through its advanced technology platform. With operations in Mexico and Colombia, it offers innovative and accessible business solutions driven by artificial intelligence. Kapital enables companies to manage operations, loans, and cash flow efficiently, giving them the competitive edge of large corporations-at a fraction of the cost.

SOURCE Kapital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED