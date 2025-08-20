Dominican Republic Cocoa At EU Open Day

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – The Dominican Republic 's cocoa sector is gaining global recognition for its outstanding chocolate and sustainable practices. At the EU Open Day in Santo Domingo, local cocoa producers and chocolate makers showcased their craft to over 1,500 visitors – highlighting a value chain ready for international growth.

The Dominican Republic is one of the world's leading producers of organic and fine-flavour cocoa, known for its fruity tasting notes, smallholder-driven production, and deep-rooted farming traditions – including agroforestry practices and unique post-harvest fermentation techniques.

Behind every bar of Dominican chocolate is a story of craftsmanship, sustainability, and community – where generations of farmers cultivate cocoa not only as a crop, but as a way of life.

On 10 May 2025, the country's cocoa sector took the spotlight at the EU Open Day in Santo Domingo, where more than 1,500 visitors experienced the country's cocoa value chain firsthand. The celebration brought together producers, artisans, and innovators to share their passion for cocoa and connect with new audiences.

The event was part of a broader effort supported by the ACP Business-Friendly programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). Implemented by ITC through its Alliances for Action approach, the initiative showcased the strength and diversity of the Dominican cocoa value chain.

Attendees were invited to experience the full spectrum of cocoa transformation – from fermented beans and cocoa nibs to premium bean-to-bar chocolates, cocoa teas, and hot chocolate. Visitors even left with a young cocoa tree in hand, symbolizing both the roots of cocoa production and the sector's future growth.

Spotlight on women-led brands that promote excellence

The event featured five dynamic enterprises: Cacao Florencio Ortega, Cacao Mae, Definite Chocolate, Milz, and Oko Caribe – three of which are proudly women-led. Their participation underscored the inclusive nature of the cocoa industry and the growing leadership of women entrepreneurs in traditionally male-dominated value chains.

Yluminada Ortega of Cacao Florencio Ortega shared her enthusiasm:

“To us this was a very enriching experience. Being able to present our organic cocoa in such a relevant event allowed us to promote the work we do in artisanal cocoa production and gave visibility not only to our brand, but also to the commitment we have in supporting smaller farmers in our community.”

Targeted support for a competitive value chain

The programme has offered targeted support to strengthen the businesses of Dominican cocoa producers and processors. This includes the development of agroforestry demonstration plots, capacity-building on sustainable farming practices, and assistance with adapting to new EU regulations for cocoa exports. This has supported several participating companies in successfully entering international markets and building relationships with European buyers.

The EU Open Day celebration demonstrated how strategic partnerships and inclusive value chain development can create economic opportunities while honouring cultural heritage and promoting sustainability. With strong local roots and growing global reach, Dominican cocoa is proving to be a powerful example of trade-led development.

