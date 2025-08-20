Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote or the“Company”) securities between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Allegations

The filed complaint alleges that SelectQuote and its executives misled investors by failing to disclose that:

The company steered Medicare beneficiaries to insurance plans from providers that paid SelectQuote the highest commissions, not necessarily those best suited for customers.SelectQuote did not provideas claimed.The companyto favor certain insurers and limit competition.SelectQuote was thereforewith laws, regulations, and contracts.This exposed the company to regulatory and legal risk, including under thePositive statements about the company's business and prospects were

Key Event



May 1, 2025 :



The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a False Claims Act complaint, alleging that from 2016–2021 , SelectQuote received tens of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks from insurers .



DOJ also alleged that SelectQuote conspired with major insurers to discriminate against less profitable beneficiaries, including those with disabilities. DOJ concluded SelectQuote falsely claimed to provide“unbiased coverage comparisons” while steering customers toward higher-paying plans.



Impact on Investors

Following the DOJ announcement on May 1, 2025, SelectQuote's stock price fell 19.2% , dropping $0.61 to close at $2.56 per share .



Investors have until October 10, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the case.

