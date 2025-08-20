Superior Energy Services Announces Acquisition Of Quail Tools From Nabors, Nearly Doubling Tubular Inventory And Expanding Global Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services announces the acquisition of Quail Tools, a leading provider of premium tubular rentals in the U.S. land market, from Nabors Industries. This strategic transaction significantly expands Superior's presence in the U.S. market, enhancing its scale and capabilities. It also strengthens the company's ability to deliver efficient, cost-effective services to customers worldwide. With this acquisition, Superior fortifies its position as a leading provider of premium tubular solutions across both U.S. and international land and offshore markets.

Quail Tools brings a 47-year legacy of industry leading excellence, a highly capable team, and a complementary portfolio of premium drill pipe, landing strings, completion tubing, and certified pressure control equipment. The integration of Quail with Superior's existing rental brands-including Workstrings International, Stabil Drill, and HB Rentals-creates an integrated customer service focused platform with industry-leading scale, technical depth, and geographic coverage. The combination of this rental platform with Superior's leading well services businesses, Wild Well Control, Superior Completion Services, International Snubbing Services and International Production Services, now positions the organization to deliver high value, mission critical products and services to E&P customers across the globe, supporting all phases of the lifecycle of their wells.

“This acquisition is the first major milestone in our ongoing strategy to build a global platform of industry-leading capabilities,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman & CEO of Superior Energy Services.“Quail's best-in-class U.S. facilities and inventory allow us to serve all major U.S. energy plays with greater efficiency, while also enhancing our ability to better support offshore and international operations. The combined business is positioned to deliver superior service, innovation, and responsiveness to our customers worldwide.”

“Joining Superior Energy Services is a natural evolution for Quail Tools,” said Jason Geach, Vice President at Quail Tools.“We share a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success. This combination opens new opportunities for our customers and employees, and we're excited about the future we'll build together.”

The acquisition will close today.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: .

Advisors

Superior engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. as financial advisors, and Baker Botts L.L.P. as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company's financial position, performance, strategic alternatives, market outlook, and other plans and objectives. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including conditions in the oil and gas industry and broader macroeconomic factors. Superior undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

