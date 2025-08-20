Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Says Timing Not Right To Resume Nuclear Talks With The US

2025-08-20 02:27:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Iranian authorities clarified Wednesday that the time has not yet come for holding effective nuclear talks with the United States, stressing that this process will take place when it allows for results.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement that Tehran and Washington have not yet reached the stage that allows for effective nuclear talks, indicating that negotiations with the United States must be held at the appropriate time.

He emphasized that every negotiation has a specific timeframe called the maturity of negotiations, and they must reach this maturity before they can be held.

Tehran and Washington held a series of negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat, and in Rome, before the outbreak of the Israeli aggression against Iran last June. The negotiations subsequently stalled, with no signs of a resumption so far.

