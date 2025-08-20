Iran Says Timing Not Right To Resume Nuclear Talks With The US
Doha, Qatar: Iranian authorities clarified Wednesday that the time has not yet come for holding effective nuclear talks with the United States, stressing that this process will take place when it allows for results.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a statement that Tehran and Washington have not yet reached the stage that allows for effective nuclear talks, indicating that negotiations with the United States must be held at the appropriate time.
He emphasized that every negotiation has a specific timeframe called the maturity of negotiations, and they must reach this maturity before they can be held.
Tehran and Washington held a series of negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat, and in Rome, before the outbreak of the Israeli aggression against Iran last June. The negotiations subsequently stalled, with no signs of a resumption so far.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment