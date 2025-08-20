​Market Analysis: Tech Selloff Meets UK Inflation Surprise Trading

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Nvidia leads tech rout as AI bubble concerns resurface

​The technology sector faced its most significant selloff in months, with Nvidia plummeting 3.5% in its largest single-day decline since April. The drop came after Sam Altman's comment that "AI is in a bubble" rekindled concerns about stretched valuations across the artificial intelligence space.

​This wasn't just a Nvidia story, though. The broader tech sector witnessed widespread selling as investors questioned whether the AI rally has run too far too fast. Communication services stocks dropped 1.2%, while the technology sector itself fell 1.9%, highlighting the breadth of the selloff.

​The timing couldn't be worse for tech bulls, coming just ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium where Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell's comments could set the tone for monetary policy. With rate cut expectations already scaling back, any hawkish tilt could amplify tech sector weakness.

​However, not all chip stocks suffered equally. Intel surged 7% on news of a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, demonstrating that company-specific catalysts can still drive individual stock performance even in a sector-wide selloff.

UK inflation surprise challenges Bank of England's dovish turn

​Britain's inflation data delivered an unwelcome surprise, with core CPI rising to 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) against expectations of 3.7%. This marks the highest reading since early 2024 and immediately called into question the Bank of England's (BoE) recent shift towards a more accommodative policy stance.

​Services inflation proved particularly sticky, hitting 5.0% and exceeding even the BoE's own forecasts. This component is closely watched by policymakers as it reflects domestic demand pressures and wage growth dynamics that are harder to influence through monetary policy.

​The headline surprise has already shifted market expectations, with traders now pricing just a 40% chance of another BoE rate cut this year, down from 48% before the release.

​Yet beneath the surface, the inflation picture remains more nuanced. Trimmed mean analysis shows that core goods inflation actually weakened materially, falling 0.7% month-on-month (MoM), suggesting the broader disinflationary trend may still be intact despite the headline surprise.

​Jackson Hole symposium looms over global markets

​All eyes turn to Jackson Hole this week, where Powell's speech could reshape market expectations for US monetary policy. The timing is particularly crucial given the recent tech sector volatility and mixed economic signals from both sides of the Atlantic.

​Traders are positioned for potential volatility, with many hedging their equity positions ahead of Powell's appearance. The combination of tech sector uncertainty and evolving rate cut expectations creates a perfect storm for increased market swings.

​Powell faces a delicate balancing act. Markets are pricing in two rate cuts by year-end, but recent economic data suggests the Fed may need to remain more cautious than investors hope. Any hint of a hawkish tilt could amplify the current tech sector weakness.

​The global nature of central bank policy coordination means Powell's comments will resonate far beyond US markets. European and UK assets are particularly sensitive to shifts in Fed policy, given the interconnected nature of global monetary conditions.

Currency markets reflect shifting central bank expectations

​The New Zealand dollar provided the day's most dramatic move, tumbling 1% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates and signalled more easing ahead. This dovish surprise created immediate trading opportunities for those positioned correctly.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .