Otterbox Launches Line Of Cases For New Google Pixel 10 Family Featuring Pixelsnap Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Google continues to innovate with the launch of its new Pixel 10 models featuring Pixelsnap, and we're excited to be alongside to protect these new devices," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "This lineup of OtterBox cases is precision designed to provide seamless functionality with trusted protection in a variety of style choices."

OtterBox cases for the new Google Pixel 10 devices include:



Symmetry Series Clear with Magnets - Show off your new Google Pixel 10 model without compromising on protection. OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear with Magnets is slim, sleek and transparent, allowing your device's design to shine through. With 3X military standard drop protection and ultra-responsive bounce-back buttons, this case is as tough as it is stylish. Built-in magnets align perfectly for up to 15W of Fast Charge, while integrated anchors let users personalize their case with straps and charms.

Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets - For legendary Defender Series protection in a sleek, see-through package, get Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets. The sleek, dual-layer design is built to 7X military standard drop protection, surviving 182 drop tests. A pressure-fitted frame ensures a secure fit, while raised edges provide added defense for the screen and camera. Built-in magnets support up to 15W of Fast Charge, combining durability with convenience. Thin Flex Series with Magnets - Tailored for Google's new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Thin Flex Series with Magnets offers ultra-slim, precision-fit protection. Thin Flex Series with Magnets snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes. Reinforced edges ensure a secure fit, and integrated magnets enable seamless wireless charging.

Round out your protection with an OtterBox Premium Glass Screen Protector for the new Google Pixel 10 devices. OtterBox cases and screen protection are available now at OtterBox.

