WK Kellogg Co Is Feeding Happiness In Northwest Arkansas And Beyond
542 individuals volunteered
1,406 activities logged
3,442 total hours donated
This summer, our Sales Team in Rogers, Arkansas brought Feeding Happiness to life by supporting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's 2025 Summer Cereal Drive, a seasonal initiative to help fight childhood hunger.
To help launch the drive, in early June, WK Kellogg Co donated 32 pallets – nearly 13,000 packages – of cereal and granola, helping ensure families had access to nutritious breakfast options. Later that month, WK team members joined KNWA-TV outside the Walmart in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas, to raise awareness about the cereal drive and encourage community participation.
Thanks to generous consumer donations and a corporate match, the drive collected over 45,000 packages of cereal, granola and other breakfast items.
In early July, our team members volunteered at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, assembling breakfast bags for distribution through the Food Bank's Mobile Pantries –directly supporting families across Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties.
With more than 89,000 people in the region facing hunger, the need is urgent – and growing. We're proud to partner with organizations like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to help make a meaningful impact.
Together, we're Feeding Happiness – one act of care at a time.
To learn more about Feeding Happiness, visit wkkellogg/our-impact .
