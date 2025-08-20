ZAGG Launches Full Suite Of Protection Accessories For Google's 2025 Pixel Phone And Watch Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced a new collection of screen protection and phone cases designed for the latest generation of Google devices, including the Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL , Pixel 10 Pro Fold , and the Pixel Watch 4 (41mm and 44mm). This robust lineup is engineered to deliver next-generation protection, enhanced performance, and sleek design - all arriving in stores and online beginning today.

Advanced Screen Protection: Smarter, Stronger, and Sustainable

For Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold



Glass Elite – $39.99 - $49.99

This premium screen protector is up to 5x stronger than basic screen protection thanks to ion-exchange technology that significantly boosts surface compression.1 With fingerprint-resistant ClearPrintTM technology, and an anti-dust adhesive that bonds over minor dust and debris, Glass Elite keeps your screen pristine. Made with up to 30% recycled glass.2

Glass Elite Privacy – the elite strength of Glass Elite with a two-way privacy filter, this screen protector helps guard your content from prying eyes. It offers the same up to 5X shatter protection1 and easy installation and is made with up to 30% recycled glass2. Available for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Glass XTR4 – Hexiom2 Impact Technology infused with Graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth3, up to 60% intense blue light filtration4, ultra-touch sensitivity for gaming, and anti-reflection treated for clarity, Glass XTR4 delivers some of the toughest, most responsive screen protection available.

Glass Elite Camera Lens – maximum lens protection, scratch resistance, and color vibrancy using anti-reflective and smudge-resistant technology. Ultra Eco for Pixel Watch 4 – impact and scratch protection with a smooth, clear surface that looks just like your watch's original screen. It's made with plant-based materials, as opposed to petroleum-based plastics, so it's good for the planet.5



ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors will bear the“Made for GoogleTM” badge, indicating they have been designed by ZAGG for use with the Pixel 10 smartphones and Pixel Watch 4 and have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. All screen protectors include EZ Apply® installation trays and are backed by ZAGG's limited lifetime warranty.

Protective Case Collection: Strength and Sustainability

For Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL



Crystal Palace Lite – and crystal clear with Graphene reinforcement3, up to 10ft drop protection6, and anti-yellowing.

Crystal Palace Snap – the strength of Crystal Palace, now with magnetic accessory compatibility and up to 61% recycled materials.2 Rainier -

Combines rugged protection with refined style, offering ultra impact resistance up to 22 feet in a sleek, pocket-friendly design.6 Its multi-layer, two-piece construction features reinforced corners, a grippy TPU shell, and a magnetic ring for seamless compatibility with wireless chargers and accessories.

For Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Bridgetown Snap – magnetic compatibility and is made with up to 73% recycled materials while maintaining clear, foldable-ready protection.2



Like the ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors, all ZAGG cases will bear the“Made for GoogleTM” badge.

Availability

All screen protectors and cases for the new Google Pixel phone and Pixel Watch lineup are available now through Amazon, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile and Verizon stores nationwide. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.7

1Compared to basic glass screen protectors. Product family tested by a 3rd party independent lab.

2 Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3See for more details.

4Measured at 435-440nm

5Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

6Mil Std 810G 516

7Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit for warranty terms and conditions.

Google's“made for” badge, Pixel, and related marks are trademarks of Google LLC. These products have been certified by ZAGG Inc to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of these products or their compliance with any applicable safety or other requirements. Learn more at g.co/madeforgoogle.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 330 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

