Doctor's Best Launches Women's Multi-Vitamin

This new formula provides 21 essential nutrients, including full-spectrum B vitamins. Among these are active Folate (Vitamin B9) in the form of L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate and Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12). These active forms can provide prenatal support for individuals who may not efficiently process Folic Acid due to their genetic makeup.

"It can be challenging to meet daily nutritional needs solely through diet for various reasons, including access to nutrient-rich food, time constraints, and individual food preferences," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "It's vital that women have the support they need through a high-quality multi-vitamin throughout various life stages, especially if they are considering pregnancy in the near future."

The Women's Multi-Vitamin is part of the Doctor's Best Women's Collection, a line of science-backed supplements designed to support women's specific health needs at key life stages. Recognizing the need for proven formulas specifically designed for women, the company's team of experts studied the science and gathered customer feedback to create supplements they would use personally or recommend to their loved ones.

In addition to launching the new Women's Multi-Vitamin, Doctor's Best is committed to reducing waste. The brand is phasing out plastic neckbands and sleeves on its products, which will save about 40,000 lbs. of plastic each year. They have also decreased the amount of cardboard used for shipping, resulting in nearly 203,000 pounds of cardboard savings annually.

This comprehensive women's multivitamin is formulated to support daily energy.* Packed with essential vitamins like A, C, D and E for immune support and healthy skin, alongside vital minerals including calcium for bone health and magnesium for muscle function.* This formula also includes full-spectrum B vitamins, boosting energy and metabolism to help women stay energized and vibrant every day.*

. Boosts your day with 21 essential nutrients for balanced wellness*

. Supports immunity, energy, bone and muscle function*

Doctor's Best Women's Muli-Vitamin is non-GMO and gluten-free. It is currently available on Amazon and iHerb. For more information on Doctor's Best, please visit and follow @DoctorsBestVitamins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit .

