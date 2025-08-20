Travel With Awestruck Announces Former Mckinsey Manager As Chief Growth Officer Amidst Industry Shift

MENTOR, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel advisory industry is at an inflection point. From the rise of multi-level marketing companies that intentionally recruit new advisors and provide little training to multiple highly publicized lawsuits, the profession is grappling with growing misinformation and uneven standards, which may lead to a decline in consumer trust.

In response, Travel with Awestruck is doubling down on its commitment to professionalism, expertise, and transformational growth, beginning with its leadership.

The agency has announced the appointment of Alexis Berlin, a Harvard-educated former McKinsey & Company manager, as its new Chief Growth Officer , effective August 20. With experience advising executives and leading project teams to execute multi-billion-dollar growth transformations for top global brands, Berlin brings a rare level of rigor, vision, and strategy experience to the travel space.

Her entry into the industry comes at a defining moment.

"The travel industry can feel like the Wild West," said Berlin. "It is shocking to see some major travel agencies support the idea that travel advisory isn't a serious profession. Instead, you routinely see these companies promoting travel advisory as a 'side hustle' or chance to earn personal travel perks because their models depend upon revenue from advisor fees and recruitment en masse."

Berlin continued, "In my opinion, there is no other service or sales-based field that devalues its profession like this. You would never hear a real estate firm say that forwarding Zillow listings is all it takes to be a broker. You would never see a licensed insurance agent telling people that selling life insurance plans will let them escape from their 'real' careers. But these are the messages flooding the travel space today."

Seasoned professionals and industry veterans are taking notice of these trends, and as scrutiny grows, so does momentum for change.

"There are some phenomenal professionals in our industry who have been doing things the right way for years, including many reputable large host agencies. Not everyone entering this space is cutting corners," said Jenene Mealey, Founder and President of Travel with Awestruck. "We are seeing a quiet rise of corporate professionals, from consulting, finance, big tech, and more who are bringing fresh discipline and exacting professional standards to an industry that desperately needs them. Alexis is the embodiment of that shift, and we're thrilled to have her."

In her new role as CGO, Berlin will lead Travel with Awestruck's holistic growth strategy. Her remit includes advisor recruitment, client development, and industry partnerships, all with the focus of building a modern agency rooted in integrity, excellence, and exceptional experience for its clients and advisors alike.

"The devaluing of travel advisory services is real, but where others see a threat, I see an opening," Berlin said. "There is real opportunity for advisors who are ready to raise the bar. That's exactly what we are doing at Travel with Awestruck with our new offerings coming to market over the next 6 months, and I am honored to be a part of the team."

To learn more about Travel with Awestruck or to schedule an interview with Alexis Berlin, contact [email protected] .

About Travel with Awestruck

Travel with Awestruck is a modern travel agency redefining what it means to create unforgettable experiences. Specializing in luxury itineraries for discerning leisure travelers and strategic event travel, the agency combines white-glove service with disciplined strategy to deliver extraordinary results. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and client care, Travel with Awestruck is committed to raising the bar for what travelers – and travel advisors – can expect.

SOURCE Travel with Awestruck

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED