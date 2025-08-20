SRB Agency Announces Partnership With Myfatoorah To Support Digital Payments In The GCC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SRB Agency has entered into a partnership with MyFatoorah, a payment solutions provider, to support the growth of digital commerce across the Gulf region.

The agreement will allow businesses to connect marketing activity with reliable online and mobile payment channels, enabling smoother customer transactions.

“This partnership reflects the importance of linking communication with commerce as companies continue their transition into digital-first operations,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.

Mohamad Takla

SRB

+974 5030 0015

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.