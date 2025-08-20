Meta Data Center Opens Represents $1B Investment In Missouri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "In 2022, we selected Kansas City because it offered excellent infrastructure, a robust electrical grid, a strong pool of talent for construction and operations jobs, and incredible community partners," said. "We are extremely proud to be part of this community, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership for years to come. Our thanks go to the State of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri Partnership, Kansas City Area Development Council, Evergy, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Turner Construction - Kansas City, and the rest of our amazing partners who have helped get us to this important milestone."

Construction of the Kansas City Data Center has resulted in an average of 1,500 skilled trade workers on site at peak, and the facility will support more than 100 jobs when fully operational. This facility represents an investment of more than $1 billion in the state of Missouri.

"Meta's grand opening in Kansas City is a powerful testament to Missouri's ability to attract and support the most innovative companies in the world," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership . "This investment brings transformative technology, high-quality jobs, and lasting economic impact to our state, and we are proud that Meta chose Missouri as a key part of its future."

From the beginning, Meta has been committed to being an active part of the Kansas City-area community and investing in its long-term vitality. The company has provided more than $1 million in direct funding to Clay County, Platte County, and City of Kansas City, Missouri schools and nonprofits. Meta is also investing in local small businesses with Community Accelerator events focused on AI training. These events will equip business owners with the necessary skills to benefit from AI tools, including Meta AI.

"Meta's investment in Kansas City is a clear signal that our city is a place where innovation, talent, and community come together," said Mayor Quinton Lucas . "We look forward to working with Meta to ensure this development integrates well with our community priorities and delivers meaningful benefits for Kansas City residents."

"Meta's investment in Kansas City is more than a billion-dollar vote of confidence in our people and our potential," said Tracey Lewis, President and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri . "From the thousands of skilled trade workers who helped build the facility to the operational jobs it will support for years to come, this project is creating real opportunities for Kansas Citians and strengthening our local workforce."

Like all of its data centers, Meta's Kansas City Data Center is LEED Gold certified, and its electricity use is matched with 100% clean and renewable energy. Meta also prioritizes water stewardship, and the Kansas City Data Center was a leader in implementing construction water 'Best Management Practices' – utilizing stormwater from onsite retention ponds for construction activities. This resulted in over one million gallons of potable water being saved during the construction process.

