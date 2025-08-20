SRB Agency And Buraq AI Partner To Introduce Marketing Automation In The GCC
The collaboration will introduce AI-driven chatbots, predictive analytics, and multilingual engagement tools designed to improve how companies interact with their customers.
“AI is rapidly transforming the way businesses communicate, and this partnership is about making those capabilities accessible in the region,” said a spokesperson from SRB Agency.
