Research Solutions To Present And Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 16Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference On August 27Th
HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ), the leading AI-powered research workflow platform, announced that management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday August 27, 2025 at The InterContinental in Chicago, IL. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15am CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: .
Qualified investors interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected] .
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit
