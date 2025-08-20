Orin Landscaping Inc. Pleads Guilty For Striking Gas Pipeline In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second Guilty Plea This Year for Pipeline Strikes in Ontario

Toronto, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaughan-based Orin Landscaping Inc. (Orin Landscaping) has pleaded guilty to striking and damaging a natural gas pipeline in Toronto and has been fined $30,000 and a 25% victim surcharge by the Ontario Court of Justice. The company was found guilty of an offence under Ontario Regulation 210/01 of the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000.

In December 2024, Orin Landscaping was using a mechanical excavator for a drainage installation project at Bathurst Street in downtown Toronto when it struck and damaged a 4-inch plastic gas main pipeline that was part of the Enbridge gas supply system. No injuries were reported in this incident.

By law, contractors must obtain locates before digging to avoid damaging pipelines and other underground infrastructure. Even with the legally required locates, Orin Landscape violated safety code requirements by using a mechanical excavator within one metre of the gas line. Only vacuum excavation equipment or hand tools is permitted within this distance, as specified by the safety code provision.

“Enforcement is one of our key tools to protect public safety as Ontario's safety regulator. This marks the second guilty plea for gas pipeline strikes so far this year,” said Owen Kennedy, TSSA's Director of Fuels.

“Contractors must take every necessary precaution when digging near pipelines. Striking underground infrastructure doesn't just disrupt the affected neighbourhoods; it can cause gas leaks and many other serious consequences. Follow rules and dig safe, that's the right thing to do for every business involved in excavation,” added Mr. Kennedy.

In March 2025, another construction company was fined for damaging multiple gas lines in and around Ottawa, which caused gas outages for six homes and a retail mall.

Pipeline strikes account for the vast majority of fuels incidents in Ontario, making up 70% of all reported fuels incidents in fiscal year 2024, according to TSSA's latest Public Safety Report . Failing to follow safety requirements when digging can lead to serious risks, including gas leaks, fires, explosions, property damage, injuries, or fatalities. Additionally, repairs often require shutting off the gas supply, leaving nearby homes and businesses without heat, hot water, or cooking fuel.

Contractors must follow the safety code when digging. The requirements are set out in Canadian Standards Association's Damage Prevention for the Protection of Underground Infrastructure safety code, CSA Z247-15 .

Before any digging project, homeowners and contractors must contact Ontario One Call to locate underground infrastructure such as gas, hydro, cable, and phone lines. This is an important step to help reduce the risk of damaging pipelines and other buried services.

If a gas line is damaged or a leak is suspected, it must be reported immediately to the Ministry of the Environment's Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060 or TSSA at 1-877-682-8772.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

Alexandra Campbell – Vice President, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement and Customer Service Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-6227