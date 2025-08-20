Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Openai CFO Sarah Friar Clarifies Sam Altman's 'AI Bubble' Remarks: 'The AI Era Is Upon Us, And We're Leading The Path'


2025-08-20 10:16:17
OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar on Wednesday clarified co-founder Sam Altman's comments about there being an“AI bubble” in the industry, saying that he was likely referring to some investments not turning out to be the best ones.

In an interview with CNBC, Friar said that there have been multiple eras in the world of technology, from the internet to mobile. She said she believes that we're in an AI era right now, and that OpenAI is leading the charge.

“We still feel that the AI era is upon us, and we're leading the path,” she said.

