Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On American Tungsten Corp. (TUNG)


2025-08-20 10:11:31
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG). In 1Q25, American Tungsten Corp. reported a net loss of C$1.87M (vs. C$63.7K in 1Q24), reflecting increased investor relations, exploration activity, and corporate development following its rebranding. Total assets rose to C$2.36M from C$1.46M in 4Q24, driven by a higher cash balance of C$1.25M following a multi-tranche private placement. Shareholders' equity more than doubled to C$2.04M, and the Company remains debt-free, supporting flexibility for ongoing exploration. Key expenses included investor relations (C$663.6K), exploration and evaluation (C$191.3K), and professional fees (C$461.8K), aligning with the Company's aggressive ramp-up toward advancing its flagship U.S.-based project.

Key Takeaways:

  • Cash balance increased to $1.25M, supported by $2.5M raised through private placements and warrant/option exercises.
  • The Company advanced exploration with $191K in evaluation expenditures, primarily at the IMA Mine Project.
  • Net loss widened to $1.87M (vs. $64K in 1Q24), driven by investor relations, professional fees, and share-based compensation.



