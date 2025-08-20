US Actors Launches New Nationwide Casting Website For US Casting Calls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Actors expands acting opportunities with launch of U.S. Casting Calls

US Actors , a leading freelance casting agency dedicated to connecting actors and media productions across the United States, proudly announces the launch of its new platform, U.S. Casting Calls. This innovative site, accessible at uscastingcalls.com , is designed to streamline the casting process for actors, filmmakers, and content creators nationwide.









Building on the success of US Actors , which allows actors to list their acting profiles free of charge, U.S. Casting Calls aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of paid casting opportunities. The platform is set to revolutionize the way casting calls are managed, offering a user-friendly interface that caters to both seasoned professionals and aspiring actors alike. Young actors as well as seasoned SAG AFTRA actors can find union and non union casting calls and acting auditions. All casting calls are free for actors to access, free to apply to, and are always paid acting work. Acting Agencies can submit acting talent to casting calls as well.

"The launch of U.S. Casting Calls marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to casting opportunities," said Rob Rutledge , Founder and CEO of US Actors and US Casting Calls. "By providing a centralized hub for casting calls nationwide, we are empowering actors to showcase their acting talents for paid acting roles and enabling filmmakers across the nation to discover the perfect fit for their projects."

U.S. Casting Calls is committed to fostering a vibrant community where actors can thrive and filmmakers can find the talent they need. The platform offers a seamless experience, allowing users to browse and apply for casting calls with ease. With its comprehensive database and intuitive search features, U.S. Casting Calls is set to become an indispensable resource for the entertainment industry for Voice Actors, Principal Actors and Background Actors as well. One great feature of US Casting Calls allows actors access to autofill their actor submission form on their next casting call to apply for castings in minutes if not seconds, without cost. US Casting Calls does not post third party casting calls, and all casting calls posted on US Casting Calls are by US Casting Calls to ensure the legitimacy of the casting calls.

Actors and content creators are encouraged to explore the new platform and take advantage of the opportunities it presents. By bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, the launch of U.S. Casting Calls is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry, ensuring that every actor has the chance to be discovered and every filmmaker can find their next star. Whether a beginning actor wanting to be an extra in the background, or a veteran actor searching for their next lead role, US Casting Calls provides actors access to various kinds of casting calls from Voiceover to Principal to Background gigs.

US Actors will continue to provide actors access to free actors profiles and other great actors benefits. US Actors new integrated AI system allows actors nationwide to list acting profiles free of charge, providing an invaluable resource for seasoned SAG-AFTRA actors and aspiring actors alike. By joining US Actors free site, individuals can enhance their visibility and increase their chances of being discovered by filmmakers and content creators who are constantly on the lookout for fresh acting talent, without having to make a financial investment to subscribe.

