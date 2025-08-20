Producer Naga Vamsi Hits Back At Those Trolling Him Over War 2 Says He Is Here To Stay In The Film Industry!
'War 2', which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured actors Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film, which is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise, hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, the high-octane action film hasn't been able to impress a section of the audience.
As a result, trolls began targetting producer Naga Vamsi, who had aggressively promoted the film on social media, prior to its release. Several theories ranging from speculation about his decision to leave the film industry once and for all to the producer feeling dejected about having invested in the film were concocted on social media.
Now, in a bid to answer all those trolling him and looking to trash those theories being floated about him, Naga Vamsi took to his X timeline to put out a scathing post.
He wrote in Telugu, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi... Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu... minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"
The post when loosely translated means, "It seems like you are missing me too much... There seem to be gripping narratives on Vamsi this and Vamsi that. It's okay, there seem to be good writers on X. Sorry to disapoint you all, but that time hasn't come yet... A minimum of 10-15 years remain for it. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment