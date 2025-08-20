SURVEY: Of Employees Who Use Artificial Intelligence At Work, Just 22% Say Their Employer Monitors Their AI Usage Only 36% Say Employer Has An AI Policy

The survey reveals a striking gap between employees and employers when it comes to AI usage. While 80% of employees report a net positive experience using AI at work, just 36% indicate their company has a formal AI policy in place. Despite 84% of managers acknowledging some level of AI use among their teams, only 41% of employees inform their manager or seek permission before using AI. Notably, 60% of employees rely on free AI platforms rather than internally developed platforms (24%) or external AI tools paid for by the company (43%), and 28% admit they would use AI at work even if it were banned.

"These results point to a communication gap between employers and employees," said Jen Clark , director of technology enablement at EisnerAmper. "Employees are citing a lack of oversight, and employers now have a valuable opportunity to not only establish a comprehensive AI strategy but also to communicate it effectively to their teams."

Employee Usage of AI

Employees are increasingly using AI at work, but the large majority (68%) report regularly finding errors with the technology. Despite this, confidence in AI is strong: 82% are either "very" or "somewhat" confident about accurate and satisfactory outputs from AI, while only 15% say they are "not very" or "not at all" confident.

Given this, employees report that they are saving time using AI and spending it elsewhere. The majority say they are leveraging AI to be more productive, with 64% of respondents saying they use the time saved by using AI to complete more work . However, some employees indicated they are using time saved for personal reasons, like going on a walk (19%) or to lunch (16%).

"Employees are rapidly integrating AI into their daily tasks. But without a deliberate employer strategy regarding transparency and communication, companies risk losing momentum in innovation," noted Mary Rizzuti , practice lead of Compensation Resources at EisnerAmper. "It's crucial that HR business partners equip employees with the right tools, training, and policies to integrate AI responsibly and effectively."

AI, Job Security, and Employee Experience

The survey reveals that 52% of employees who use AI at work are "somewhat" or "very concerned" about potential job displacement/changes due to AI. Concern is highest in sectors like wholesale trade (67%) and media and communications (62%), while employees in industries like real estate (37%) express the least worry. The highest industry adopters of AI in human resources are in wholesale trade (33%) and restaurants, travel, and lodging (25%).

While only 20% of employees surveyed say AI was used in their onboarding process, more than nine in ten (92%) of those who experienced this said having AI used in that context positively impacted their feelings toward the company. However, respondents were split on their feelings about AI involvement in the performance review process: 33% said it would have a net positive impact on their feelings toward the company, while 35% said it would have a negative impact on their feelings toward the company.

Generational Gaps in AI Usage

Sentiment toward AI at work varies widely by generation, with the youngest workers feeling more positive toward AI than their older counterparts. Of more than 1,000 employees surveyed, 59% of those aged 18-34 who use AI at work say they are happier as a result, compared to only 29% of respondents aged 55+. Interestingly, the majority of respondents (77%) said AI made them more productive at work, with the younger cohort (18-34) reporting the highest levels at 84%.

As AI permeates the corporate workforce, some employers are turning toward the technology to aid in performance reviews-but younger respondents are the ones who feel most comfortable with AI having an impact on the review process. For respondents aged 18-34, 45% said AI in their performance reviews would have a positive impact on their feelings toward their company, compared to only 10% of those aged 55+. Precisely half (50%) of respondents aged 55+ said using AI in performance reviews would have a negative impact on their feelings. A clear majority (74%) say someone should be compensated for their AI job experience.

Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,017 US full-time desk workers with a bachelor's degree or higher and who have worked with AI in the past 12 months. Fieldwork was undertaken 28th May through 5th June 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures are unweighted.

