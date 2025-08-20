Sunshine Retirement Living Expands U.S. Footprint With Management Agreement For Five New Independent Living Communities

BEND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Retirement Living, a leading provider of mid-market senior living communities in the United States, is expanding its national footprint through a new management agreement with Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA ). This agreement adds five independent living communities across four Western states, growing Sunshine Retirement Living's portfolio from 35 to 40 communities in 17 states. The new communities are located in Arizona, California, Utah and Washington.

Marking its first third-party management agreement, Sunshine Retirement Living is expanding its proven model of high-quality, all-inclusive senior living to these new communities while staying true to its core values of affordability, compassionate care, vibrant community engagement, and culinary excellence. This milestone also represents a strategic evolution for Sunshine, transitioning from an owner-operator to a full-scale third-party management provider.

"With demand for senior housing continuing to grow, this agreement accelerates Sunshine Retirement Living's expansion," said Luis Serrano, CEO of Sunshine Retirement Living. "By extending our proven service model to third-party owners, we are broadening our reach and reinforcing our mission to enhance the lives of seniors nationwide."

For over 20 years, family-owned Sunshine Retirement Living has been a trusted provider of mid-market senior living, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, transitional assisted living, and memory care. The mid-market segment remains one of the most underserved yet fastest-growing areas in senior housing, and Sunshine Retirement Living continues to pioneer innovative solutions that make high-quality senior living accessible.

"With Baby Boomers retiring in record numbers and the 85+ population expected to triple by 2050, seniors are seeking dynamic, wellness-focused communities," said Serrano. "Sunshine Retirement Living is answering that call with forward-thinking initiatives in person-centered care, culinary innovation, community-centered design, and holistic well-being."

Unlike luxury senior living options that are financially out of reach for many, Sunshine Retirement Living is dedicated to ensuring the mid-market remains viable-balancing affordability with exceptional care. Notably, as wellness-focused living becomes increasingly important for seniors, Sunshine Retirement Living offers innovative programs that promote physical fitness, mindfulness, and lifelong learning. The company has also become culinary-forward to help people live longer, healthier and happier lives, recently introducing the Blue Zones program, inspired by principles that help people live longer, healthier and happier lives. Residents enjoy chef-inspired meals with nutritionally sound, locally sourced ingredients plus chef's table demonstrations and cooking classes that encourage socialization.

With favorable long-term demographic trends and a growing need for quality senior housing, Sunshine Retirement Living anticipates continued expansion in the coming years. This latest agreement reflects the company's strategic focus on both growing its owned portfolio and extending its management services to third-party owners.

"As we continue to expand, we are actively seeking new partnerships with real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other senior housing owners looking for a proven management operator," added Serrano. "With our established track record of delivering high-quality, affordable senior living, we are well-positioned to help owners maximize occupancy, streamline operations, and enhance resident satisfaction. We welcome discussions with REITs and investors who share our vision of making high-quality senior living accessible to more seniors nationwide."

For more information about Sunshine Retirement Living and its communities, please visit .

About Sunshine Retirement Living

Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 40 retirement communities in 17 states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, transitional assisted living, and memory care. A family-owned business with 20 years in the senior housing industry, Sunshine Retirement Living's mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents' expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit or connect socially.

SOURCE Sunshine Retirement Living

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED