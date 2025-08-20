BOO! Haunted Hotel Immersive Experience Will Bring Spooky Fun To Galleria Dallas This Fall

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Setting the scene with a story of unusual disappearances and brushes with the paranormal that date back to 1901, BOO! is the reimagination of a hotel space that finally shut its doors exactly 100 years ago. Upon entering the historic lobby, guests will be transported through the BooMont by elevator as they wander about the dark halls. Candid photos and selfies alike are highly encouraged with three extra-special, studio-quality moments connected to each guest's hotel key. Other digital photos are included for instant download to phone or email with printed photos also available for purchase.

"Halloween is just around the corner and this year, we want to make it unforgettable with an experience unlike anything Dallasites have seen before," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "We designed BOO! for both kids and adults, which is why you won't find actors jumping out here, but instead a world of the unexplainable that offers frightful surprises around every corner."

Guests can visit BOO! starting Friday, Sept. 5. The experience will run Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-8pm and Sundays from Noon-6pm throughout the month of September. The schedule will switch to daily on Oct. 1-Nov. 2 where it will be open from 10am-8pm Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from Noon-6pm. Tickets are now available and begin at $15 for children ages 12 and younger and $25 for adults and kids 13 and up.

BOO! is housed on the third floor of Galleria Dallas near the Play Place. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit .

About BAYMO

BAYMO is the visionary creative partnership of Bayer Brothers Sets and Motus, specializing in curating unforgettable interactive and visual experiences. Bayer Brothers Sets has more than 50 years of combined experience building sets for commercial still and video photography and creating unique guest experiences. Motus has worked with editorial, commercial, portrait and backstage photography across all media, from directing national commercials to producing award-winning short films that have screened at Cannes. Together, BAYMO is the creative team behind Santaland and SNOWDAY! at Galleria Dallas.

About Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, The Westin Galleria Dallas and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 12 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit galleriadallas for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is managed by Trademark Property Group, Inc. Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240. For Social Media: @GalleriaDallas #GalleriaDallas

