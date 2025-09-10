Paul Hunter
I am a medical doctor specialising in medical microbiology and virology and have worked as a consultant in my primary speciality and in communicable disease control and as an epidemiologist. My research interests are the epidemiology and spread of emerging infectious disease, especially those with a zoonotic origin. Most interest in environmental transmission, especially water borne, food borne and vectorborne diseases. I have had many years investigating outbreaks of infectious diease and have conducted case-control and other epidemiological studies in the UK, Europe and the developing world. I have published research on many of the major emerging infections over the past two decades including SARS, cholera, Avian flu, Dengue fever, Ebola, Zikavirus and covid.Experience
Professor, University of East Anglia
