Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paul Hunter

Paul Hunter


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia Profile Articles Activity

I am a medical doctor specialising in medical microbiology and virology and have worked as a consultant in my primary speciality and in communicable disease control and as an epidemiologist. My research interests are the epidemiology and spread of emerging infectious disease, especially those with a zoonotic origin. Most interest in environmental transmission, especially water borne, food borne and vectorborne diseases. I have had many years investigating outbreaks of infectious diease and have conducted case-control and other epidemiological studies in the UK, Europe and the developing world. I have published research on many of the major emerging infections over the past two decades including SARS, cholera, Avian flu, Dengue fever, Ebola, Zikavirus and covid.

Experience
  • –present Professor, University of East Anglia

The Conversation

MENAFN19082025000199003603ID1109948027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search