Mace Consult Acquires Turton Bond, A US-Based Cost Consultancy Practice

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mace Group has announced the acquisition of Turton Bond, a US-based independent cost consultant and project management company, by Mace Consult. The deal is expected to close by the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The acquisition will boost Mace Consult's expansion in the Americas, where it currently employs more than 400 experts providing program and project management, PMO and controls, cost and commercial management, and advisory services to blue-chip companies and large-scale infrastructure programs around the world.

In addition to contributing to the growth of Mace Consult's cost and commercial management service line in the Americas, the addition of Turton Bond will boost service capacity and enable innovation for clients of both organizations across a broader range of best-in-class project, program and portfolio management solutions.

Turton Bond, founded in 2019, has grown over the past six and a half years to employ more than 50 people across four offices in the US in New York, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Led by four partners, Chris Bond, Will Turton, Joe Stevens and Darren Flood, it is forecasted to deliver double digit revenue growth in 2025, providing cost management, procurement, and project management support to a broad range of Fortune 500 clients in the technology, data centers, and manufacturing sectors.

Mace Consult is a strategic partner to clients delivering some of the world's most complex and high-profile infrastructure and private-sector capital programs, including the Metrolinx GO transit and subways expansion projects in Ontario, Canada, Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia and the New Hospitals Program in the UK. Mace Consult is expected to deliver more than $1 billion of revenue in 2025 and employs more than 5,200 people across four global hubs: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The news follows the announcement in July of a majority investment in Mace Consult by Goldman Sachs Alternatives to establish the consulting business as an independent company once the transaction closes later this year, subject to regulatory clearance.

Davendra Dabasia, Mace Consult's CEO, said:

"Our expansion in the US has been gathering pace over the last two years, with major appointments by global clients and on some of the largest infrastructure projects in North America. Our new partnership with the team at Turton Bond will see us work together to target growth in the technology sector in the US, building on their success to date with some of the world's largest tech firms."

"This deal reflects our long-term strategy of investing in Mace Consult's four service-lines, building our market exposure outside the UK and our growth in the US. Having worked closely with the founders of Turton Bond over the past few months, it is clear that we have a shared focus on innovation and exceptional delivery for our clients – as well as an entrepreneurial culture that will enable our ambitious future growth plan."

"We will continue to explore further M&A opportunities to accelerate our growth in North America – supported by our new partnership with Goldman Sachs."

Will Turton & Chris Bond, Founding Partners at Turton Bond, said:

"We are excited to continue to deliver on our promise of delivering a best-in-class, tailored service for our clients. Our exponential growth since 2019 is testament to the trust placed in us by our clients to date, as well as the amazing talent we have at all levels throughout our business."

"Based on our experience to date working with Mace's leadership team, we truly believe this partnership with Mace Consult is an exciting new chapter for all parties. We feel that our agile and dynamic approach to cost and project management, alongside our willingness to embrace new and emerging technologies, will perfectly compliment the established global reach and expertise of Mace Consult."

Mace Group was advised by Linklaters (legal) and KPMG (financial). Turton Bond was advised by Jones Walker (legal).

About Mace Group

Mace Group is a global company of program and project delivery consultants and construction experts. Through its two engines – Consult and Construct – it provides a range of delivery-focused services across the property and infrastructure sector, bringing to life iconic skyscrapers, regeneration projects, state-of-the-art data centers, advanced science, technology and manufacturing facilities, and social infrastructure that supports communities across the world.

Mace Group has an annual turnover of $3.49 billion (£2.79 billion) and employs over 8,100 people across four global hubs in the UK & Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

About Turton Bond

Turton Bond is a multi-award-winning independent construction consultancy, which brings a wealth of experience across all sectors within the construction industry. The company promotes an agile and modern approach, whilst delivering a best in class and bespoke consultancy model to Clients.

Turton Bond employs over 50 people and provides consultancy services to some of the world's largest companies, ranging from technology and manufacturing Clients to luxury retail, aviation, finance, global corporate real estate developers and many more.

