Electronic Payments Acquires Handpoint, Extends Its Footprint Into Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition fuses processor-owned economics with developer-first APIs, powering commerce in local currencies across three continents

CALVERTON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Payments, Inc. (EPI), the processor behind the Cygma® authorization and clearing platform, today announced it has acquired Handpoint, a pioneer in integrated and mobile payments trusted by leading ISVs and payments institutions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Europe.

The deal unites EPI's agent, ISO, and ISV-first approach with Handpoint's developer-centric infrastructure, delivering a border agnostic payment stack for ISVs, SaaS platforms, and merchants. The acquisition instantly propels EPI into the global market for embedded payments, offering customers unmatched global reach through a single integration.

“Our vision from day one has been to own the rails,” said Michael Nardy, Founder and CEO of EPI.“Handpoint extends those rails everywhere-inside an app, on a phone, on a smart terminal, or across an ocean. EPI now delivers immediate reach for POS and ISV partners in dozens of markets where most competitors are still stuck stateside.”

Since 2014, Handpoint has built card-present APIs engineered for global scale, empowering enterprise software providers to embed payments across complex, multi-region architectures while enabling market-defining omni-commerce experiences.

“EPI's in-house approach and culture of putting partners first perfectly complement our developer DNA,” said David Gudjonsson, CEO of Handpoint.“By uniting our technologies, we're giving developers and merchants a passport to global markets-no extra hardware certs, no code rewrites, just plug-and-play payments from Madrid to Miami.” Gudjonsson will stay on to ensure the seamless integration and drive EPI's global ambitions.

Nardy added,“This is a seminal transaction for EPI. Our agents can now deploy their own branded smart terminals at scale. Our POS and ISV partners can flip the switch on international markets, monetizing payments within their software and retaining accretive economics with EPI acquiring. And our gateway-only clients will benefit from Handpoint's technology, certified to more than 40 acquirers globally, and backed by an industry stalwart now helping to inform their ISV strategy.”

Strategic Benefits:



Global Footprint, Local Settlement – Multi-currency gateway and acquiring relationships in Canada, Europe, and Africa augment Cygma's U.S. capabilities, enabling processing in 13+ currencies under a single contract.



Developer-First Embedded Platform – Unified APIs shorten integration time, broaden hardware choice, and keep merchants outside PCI DSS scope.



Global from the Core – POS providers embed a single REST API or Android/iOS SDK and enjoy a“build once, deploy globally” reality with no region-specific rewrites required.

SmartPOS Without Limits – ISOs and ISVs can brand and manage terminals at scale, from enterprise-grade POS installations to small-merchant deployments.



Immediate Impact:

The acquisition brings approximately 100+ ISV integrations, 18,000 connected devices, and more than $2 billion in annual payment volume to EPI's portfolio while establishing new reach in Canada, the United Kingdom, and over 20 EEA markets. EPI's partners benefit from these unified rails, APIs, and control with international reach. All Handpoint employees will remain with the combined organization.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wellesley Hills Financial, a fintech investment bank, served as Handpoint's exclusive financial advisor in the transaction.

About Electronic Payments, Inc. (EPI)

Founded in 2000, Electronic Payments is a direct payment processor powering Cygma®, Exatouch®, TableTurn®, and eGiftSolutions®. With early residual payouts, zero middlemen, and complete stack ownership, EPI supports more than 60,000 merchants and 1,500 partners across the United States. Visit electronicpayments.com for more information.

About Handpoint

Since 2014, Handpoint has delivered developer-first APIs and cloud-managed terminals that simplify complex, multi-region payment challenges into plug-and-play deployments for ISVs and enterprises. With over 100 ISV integrations stretching across North America, Europe and Africa, Handpoint empowers partners to embed payments globally without recertifying hardware or rewriting code. Visit for more information.

