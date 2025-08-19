Bittware Launches Early Access Program For 3U VPX Cards Featuring Next-Generation AMD Ryzen Embedded Processors And Versal Adaptive Socs For Aerospace And Defense Systems

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to elevate the performance of embedded systems in the aerospace and defense industry with our new 3U VPX cards, combined with the latest AMD x86 embedded processor and RF and adaptive computing technologies," said Craig Petrie, vice president, BittWare. "The opportunity to leverage BittWare's proven design expertise along with AMD technology leadership will prove invaluable in giving customers more complete, interoperable solutions to meet ever-increasing demands for compact, rugged designs and highly reliable performance."

Propelling the Future of Embedded Systems

The new BittWare 3U VPX cards leverage next-generation AMD RyzenTM Embedded processors and AMD Versal RF Series devices, along with AMD Versal Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs to yield a technological leap forward in data acquisition and multi-sensor processing. As a result, these cards will be especially useful for multi-channel, real-time data processing for radar, sensor fusion, electronic warfare, signals intelligence (SIGINT), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and image processing.

"Our ongoing collaboration with BittWare showcases how delivering integrated system-level solutions that combine AMD compute innovation with BittWare's expertise in deployable x86 card-level solutions, helps to accelerate the adoption of AMD Versal adaptive SoCs and Ryzen Embedded x86 CPUs in defense applications," said Minal Sawant, senior director, Aerospace and Defense Vertical Market, AMD. "Complementing AMD Versal adaptive devices, Ryzen Embedded processors are ideal for second-stage computing in advanced defense systems, combining software programmable x86 cores, integrated GPUs, and ML-capable NPUs. Rapid enablement of 3U VPX SOSA-aligned cards helps defense customers accelerate new designs for use in tomorrow's most advanced radar, radio, sensor processing and mission computing systems."

BittWare is extending its legacy of developing high-performance COTS products with the 3U VPX cards, including both SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) and VITA 48, which defines the mechanical requirements for building and cooling ruggedized electronic modules for embedded systems.

Early Access to BittWare 3U VPX Advantages

Users of VPX solutions are invited to apply for early access to BittWare's new 3U VPX cards in advance of general availability to receive exclusive technical product details, roadmap information and opportunities to engage with experts on next-generation product designs.

Complementary Technology from AirBorn, a Molex Company

In related news, Molex also introduced the AirBorn 3U VPX Power Supply to unlock capacity in space-constrained aerospace, defense and commercial applications. From AirBorn, a Molex company, this new SOSA-compliant 3U power system has been designed to deliver continuous operation in rigorous conditions. When space is at a premium, the new 3U VPX model can safeguard essential onboard systems and applications, such as Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, military ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), industrial automation, robotics and AI-driven distributed systems.

AirBorn and BittWare are exhibiting at the MOSA Industry & Government Summit & Expo at National Harbor, MD, August 27-29th (Booths 609 and 611 , respectively). BittWare will demonstrate RFX Surfer, a graphical user interface for the RFX and WaveBoxTM family of direct RF solutions. This tool gives users easy access to configure ADC/DAC channels and adjust the suite of analog and digital controls-all running on a standalone system.

About Molex:

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more connected place. With a presence in more than 38 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit

AMD, Ryzen and Versal are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated