403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says Ready to Negotiate Ukraine Peace in Any Format
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow is willing to pursue a resolution to the Ukraine conflict through any structure of talks, including both bilateral and trilateral formats. In an interview with a state broadcaster, Lavrov stressed that engagements involving senior officials on the Ukraine issue must be arranged “extremely carefully.”
He emphasized that lasting agreements are impossible unless Russia's security interests and the rights of Russians in Ukraine are acknowledged and respected.
Lavrov’s comments followed a statement late Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on the Truth Social platform that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and had begun planning a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the venue still under discussion.
Trump said that following a bilateral Putin-Zelensky meeting, a trilateral summit would be arranged involving leaders from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.
He emphasized that lasting agreements are impossible unless Russia's security interests and the rights of Russians in Ukraine are acknowledged and respected.
Lavrov’s comments followed a statement late Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on the Truth Social platform that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and had begun planning a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the venue still under discussion.
Trump said that following a bilateral Putin-Zelensky meeting, a trilateral summit would be arranged involving leaders from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment