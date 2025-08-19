Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says Ready to Negotiate Ukraine Peace in Any Format

2025-08-19 08:34:29
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow is willing to pursue a resolution to the Ukraine conflict through any structure of talks, including both bilateral and trilateral formats. In an interview with a state broadcaster, Lavrov stressed that engagements involving senior officials on the Ukraine issue must be arranged “extremely carefully.”

He emphasized that lasting agreements are impossible unless Russia's security interests and the rights of Russians in Ukraine are acknowledged and respected.

Lavrov’s comments followed a statement late Monday by U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on the Truth Social platform that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and had begun planning a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the venue still under discussion.

Trump said that following a bilateral Putin-Zelensky meeting, a trilateral summit would be arranged involving leaders from the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

