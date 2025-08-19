Painreform/Deepsolar Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acceptance to NVIDIA Connect Program offers access to unique tools for the development of DeepSolar's nextgen, AI-driven, solar forecasting platform to improve weather prediction accuracy by up to 50% and optimize energy asset performance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) , today announced that DeepSolar, PainReform's solar energy business unit developing next-generation AI-driven solar analytics, has been accepted into the prestigious NVIDIA Connect Program. This program is NVIDIA's premier development track for independent software vendors building transformative AI-based solutions across sectors.

Participation in the program provides DeepSolar with access to NVIDIA's industry-leading AI frameworks, development tools, and engineering support. This future collaboration will support efforts to advance DeepSolar Predict, the company's breakthrough solar forecasting solution designed specifically for photovoltaic (PV) systems. Built on cutting-edge weather modeling technology and AI-optimized computation, DeepSolar Predict is expected to improve weather forecast accuracy by up to 50%, significantly enhancing the reliability of solar energy output predictions.

Accuracy in weather forecasting has become a more critical requirement for solar asset owners, who must balance supply predictions with market conditions and their commitment to utility requirements. By offering higher resolution predictive capabilities, DeepSolar customers can look forward to potential advantages from:



Reducing imbalance penalties caused by inaccurate forecasts

Maximizing revenue through improved energy sale timing Strengthening grid contribution via more stable and predictable supply

The enhanced capabilities are expected to arrive at a pivotal moment for the global solar industry. As alternative energy needs and solar deployment accelerate, the need for intelligent asset management solutions-with a primary focus on performance optimization and cost control-continues to grow. DeepSolar Predict is expected to directly address this demand and scale across geographies and market structures.

DeepSolar's software platform has already demonstrated the ability to enhance energy production and to reduce operational and maintenance (O&M) costs by up to 30%. With the addition of DeepSolar Predict to its product suite, PainReform is aiming to position itself to become a key enabler of performance-driven solar asset management. Initial engagement with PV developers and utility-scale operators is underway to evaluate DeepSolar Predict in real-world environments.

By strengthening the accuracy of solar production forecasts, DeepSolar Predict also supports broader sustainability goals by increasing the reliability and flexibility of renewable power on the grid. This advancement aligns with both regulatory trends and investor preferences toward more intelligent, climate-resilient energy systems.

“This acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program illustrates our commitment to innovation in solar analytics,” said Ehud Geller, Chairman and Interim CEO of PainReform.“By combining NVIDIA's AI capabilities with DeepSolar's domain expertise, we believe that DeepSolar Predict has the potential to redefine how photovoltaic energy is forecasted and optimized.”

Successful Use Cases of the NVIDIA Connect Program

By joining the NVIDIA Connect Program, DeepSolar becomes part of a select group of innovators accelerating AI-driven products. Within the program, companies like Ekso Bionics and Turner Imaging Systems are already building compelling edge-AI solutions. Outside the program, industry reenable energy leaders including Schneider Electric, ExxonMobil and Siemens Energy have also adopted NVIDIA technologies across their operations - underscoring the broader industry momentum behind AI-enabled infrastructure, advanced modeling and large-scale data processing.



The NVIDIA Connect Program provides accepted independent software vendors (ISVs) with free of charge early access to SDKs, preferred hardware/software pricing, technical co-development opportunities, and expert engineering resources across a range of vertical markets.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) is a company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, and a developer of AI-driven energy optimization technologies through its DeepSolar platform. The Company's pharmaceutical programs leverage a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system intended to provide prolonged post-surgical pain relief while minimizing the need for repeated dosing and reducing reliance on opioids. Through DeepSolar, PainReform also delivers advanced software solutions that enable both consumers and enterprises to monitor, forecast, and optimize energy consumption-particularly in solar-integrated environments. This dual business model reflects PainReform's strategic commitment to applying precision technology across high-impact sectors including healthcare and sustainable energy. For more information, please visit .

