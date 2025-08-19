Tao Climate Launches Real-Time Carbon Removal Platform For Air Travellers

Tao Climate Founders, L to R: Gary Byrnes, CEO; Felix Roick, COO.

Tao Climate's future airport vision includes industrial hemp growing around airports, removing operational carbon emissions, while providing biomass for airport infrastructure and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production onsite.

How it works: Industrial hemp removes CO2 from the air through photosynthesis. The carbon in the crop biomass is then used to make hempcrete, with lime and water (no cement, which is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions). The hempcrete bu

FlyGuiltFree is powered by hemp, science, and offers air carbon footprint measurement and removal

- Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlyGuiltFree , the new app from climate-tech provocateurs Tao Climate, launches globally today, giving air travellers an instant way to measure their flight's carbon footprint and remove it completely. The end-to-end process uses real, nature-based carbon removal powered by industrial hemp and verified by AI, satellites, science, and common sense.

No offsets. No empty promises. Just guilt-free flying.

“This is the most important climate technology ever built,” says Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate.“Why? Because it works. We're not selling hope - we're selling actual, measurable, verified carbon removal that passengers can feel good about. And we're doing it with hemp. Seriously. Hemp!”

Tao Climate's platform integrates multiple, advanced technologies, giving passengers trusted emissions data for every journey. In seconds, users can:

- Measure their exact emissions from any flight.

- Remove those emissions in real-time via Tao Climate's hemp-powered carbon projects (like rebuilding homes in Ukraine with hempcrete).

- Receive a compliance-grade carbon removal certificate.

- And share their climate win with a smug LinkedIn post (optional, but encouraged).

“Our mission is to make climate action ridiculously easy,” adds Felix Roick, Tao Climate's COO.“FlyGuiltFree turns a global emissions problem into a two-click solution. And we've baked in transparency, traceability, and a bit of cheek - because no one wants another dull ESG dashboard.”

Built for People. Backed by Science.

Unlike shady carbon offsets that rely on imaginary forests and wishful thinking, Tao Climate's removals come from industrial hemp, a turbocharged carbon-sequestering plant that grows like, well, a weed. It's turned into building materials, locking away the carbon for decades - or centuries. It's monitored from space. And it's ready, today.

Tao Climate's tech stack uses AI, IoT, and satellite imaging to verify carbon removal in real time, solving the biggest trust problem in the carbon market. Every action is logged. Every tonne of CO2 removed is accounted for. Even the most cynical ESG auditor would shed a tear of joy.

More Than Just an App - It's a Movement

FlyGuiltFree isn't just a carbon removal tool. It's a reputation machine for airlines, airports and passengers who want to take climate action seriously - but not solemnly.

The Tao Climate team is already in talks with major airlines, airports and online travel platforms to integrate its carbon API into the booking flow. Because when passengers are given a real solution, they take it.

“We built this tech because we love flying - and we want future generations to have the freedom to explore the world without destroying it,” says Byrnes.“It's time to stop pretending and start removing.”

Ready to Fly Without Guilt?

The platform is live now at FlyGuiltFree.

Try it on your next trip.

Measure it. Remove it. Brag about it.

And maybe - just maybe - save the world while you're at it.

ENDS

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is a climate-tech and FinTech company transforming how the world removes carbon. Our platform delivers real-time, verifiable carbon removal using industrial hemp, science, AI, and satellite imaging - creating a new standard of transparency and trust in climate action. Tao Climate helps airlines, airports, and passengers take measurable steps to decarbonise air travel, while also generating new revenue streams and building a more sustainable world.

We're proud to partner with Google, Enterprise Ireland, the European Space Agency, and pioneers across aviation and agriculture. Tao Climate is a member of the ESA BIC Ireland programme, is a European Commission-approved investment opportunity, and is ranked in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Top 100 globally.

Flagship product: FlyGuiltFree - the world's first real-time carbon removal experience for travellers.

The Tao Climate white paper explores current players in air travel carbon removal sales to passengers, and the opportunities for ancillary revenue growth.

