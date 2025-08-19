Bluesight Launches Predictive Shortage Mitigation Solution

New solution provides hospitals and health systems with the foresight and tools to plan for drug shortages before disruptions occur

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of ShortageCheck , a new technology solution that provides hospital and health systems with a new way to forecast, track and manage drug inventories and manage dangerous stockouts. ShortageCheck combines predictive analytics, up-to-date inventory data, and collaborative planning tools into a single platform to ensure healthcare providers and patients have access to the drugs needed to maintain their care.

The launch of ShortageCheck arrives at a critical time for pharmaceutical and drug inventory management. Bluesight's 2025 Hospital Pharmacy Operations Report (HPOR) reported that 75% of respondents identified drug shortages as their most pressing challenge impacting efficiency, compliance and ability to deliver optimal care. Additional industry research and data underscore that the time and costs spent managing drug shortages have more than doubled in the past 5 years, resulting in nearly $900M annually in labor expenses.

ShortageCheck continuously monitors more than 20 real-time market-wide signals, including demand surges, fulfillment delays, and nationwide usage trends, across more than 2,500 acute care hospitals. It detects early warning signs and forecasts potential shortages with up to 90 days lead time and an average lead time of 42 days, providing hospitals and health systems ample time to create a plan, reallocate inventory, and mitigate disruption to patient care. By analyzing inventory levels, usage rates, and days-on-hand, ShortageCheck provides deep visibility into the expected impact of each shortage, both system-wide and by individual sites. Once alerted of an incoming shortage, organizations can prioritize shortages by risk and impact, tailor specific shortage monitoring and utilize the solution's built-in communication system for planning and coordinating across teams.

"Shortage management has been one of, if not the most critical, pain point for our customers over the last six years. When drug shortages hit without warning, it forces teams to scramble for alternatives, and patient care ultimately suffers," said Kevin MacDonald, Bluesight CEO and co-founder. "With improving health system operations as our top priority, the launch of ShortageCheck marks a significant milestone in ensuring customers have the solutions needed to get ahead of shortages before they hit, preserving labor hours and costs during a time when drug costs are rising, staff shortages persist, and medicare reimbursement changes are on the horizon."

ShortageCheck is the latest addition to Bluesight's suite of Hospital Intelligence solutions, designed to help simplify the most critical and time-consuming complexities of healthcare operations. The solutions, including ShortageCheck, KitCheck, CostCheck, 340BCheck, ControlCheck and PrivacyPro, enable customers to restock inventory 10x faster, eliminate 4% of drug spend, shorten 340B audit prep by 45 days, detect drug diversion 6.6x more effectively and protect patient privacy with 70% time savings.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 2,400 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit Bluesight's website .

