The Flex Seal® Brand Launches On Amazon Europe, Expanding Global Ecommerce Footprint
Following the brand's success in Canada, Mexico, and other international markets, the Amazon Europe launch positions Flex Seal to build strong momentum across the continent. It also lays the foundation for future retail presence in key countries throughout the region.
The campaign will spotlight two of the brand's most popular products:
-
Flex Tape – The super strong, waterproof tape that instantly seals out air, water, and moisture.
Flex Super Wide Duct Tape – A heavy-duty duct tape that is up to 300% wider than standard 1.88" duct tape and provides maximum bonding strength to almost any surface.
Both products will be featured prominently in campaign content and across the brand's new Amazon Europe storefront, giving customers a powerful introduction to the Flex Seal lineup.
Flex Tape and Flex Super Wide Duct Tape are now available at Amazon Europe. To learn more about Flex Seal products, visit .
About the Flex Seal Family of Products: Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of the Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding, and sealing.
