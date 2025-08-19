Rezolve Ai Opens Asia Pacific HQ In Singapore, Backed By Multi-Million-Dollar Investment From Singapore Government

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New regional hub unlocks access to talent, enterprise customers,and accelerated growth as Rezolve Ai scales across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the high-growth artificial intelligence company transforming global commerce, today announced the opening of its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore , backed by a multi-million-dollar investment from the Government of Singapore . This expansion cements Rezolve Ai's strategic position in Southeast Asia and strengthens its ability to serve the world's fastest-growing digital markets.

The Singapore investment follows Rezolve Ai's $50 million equity round led by Citadel and caps off a record-setting first half of 2025, during which the company grew from zero revenue to over $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) placing it among the fastest-growing AI companies globally.

“Singapore offers the ideal combination of innovation, infrastructure, and regional access,” said Daniel M. Wagner , Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai.“This investment signals institutional confidence in Rezolve Ai's future and provides the launchpad for our next phase of hypergrowth in Asia.”

Accelerating Scale in a $30 Trillion Opportunity

Rezolve AI is addressing the $30 trillion global commerce market with a full-stack AI platform purpose-built for retail and consumer transactions. With Asia Pacific expected to contribute over 60% of global retail growth by 2030 , the Singapore hub is a pivotal step in the company's international scale-up strategy.

Strategic Access, Talent, and Growth

Through its partnership with the Singapore Government, Rezolve Ai will benefit from:



Market access to leading Singaporean and regional enterprises

AI talent acquisition via deep ties with institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS)

Government-endorsed promotion as a flagship AI company in Singapore

Participation in state-led marketing initiatives and innovation showcases Access to regional financing and expansion pathways in Asia's innovation corridors



Regional Hub with Global Impact

The Singapore office will support major enterprise clients including Rakuten (Japan) and Myntra (India) , and extend Rezolve Ai's“follow-the-sun” operations model delivering true 24/7 customer service and deployment across time zones.

With Singapore live, Rezolve Ai now operates from eight global innovation hubs : London, New York, Singapore, Toronto, Melbourne, Austin, Warsaw , and Calcutta, a footprint that positions the company as a truly global AI platform with unmatched retail domain expertise.

Positioned for Leadership

Backed by top-tier partners including Microsoft, Google, and Tether, and trusted by enterprise customers in 25+ global markets, Rezolve Ai is now uniquely positioned to lead the AI transformation of global commerce from intelligent engagement to autonomous checkout to crypto-powered payments.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

