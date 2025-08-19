Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Doubts Putin’s Willingness for Peace

Macron Doubts Putin’s Willingness for Peace


2025-08-19 08:08:21
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed continuing doubts regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.

Macron emphasized that any resolution must involve firm and enforceable security commitments to protect Kyiv from further aggression.

“When I look at the situation and the facts, I don’t see President Putin very willing to get peace now. But perhaps I’m too pessimistic,” Macron remarked during an interview with a news agency following a high-level meeting at the White House.

The summit included U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several European leaders.

Despite his skepticism, Macron acknowledged that Trump's optimism surrounding a potential peace agreement deserves attention. “If he considers he can get a deal done, this is great news, and we have to do whatever we can to have a great deal,” he commented.

Macron emphasized that Western allies, particularly the United States and Europe, must sustain pressure on Russia, including through enhanced punitive measures, if negotiations do not succeed.

“If the Russians don’t comply with this approach, yes, we have to increase the sanctions, secondary and primary sanctions,” he cautioned.

Describing Russia as the clear aggressor in the conflict, Macron highlighted the gravity of its actions.

“There is an aggressor, which is Russia. There is a country which decided to kill people, stole children, and refused a ceasefire and peace, so we cannot just create an equivalent situation between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

He concluded by underlining the importance of providing Ukraine with concrete and enforceable guarantees to shield it from future attacks.

MENAFN19082025000045017167ID1109947206

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search