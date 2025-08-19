Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA To Launch Micafungin For Injection USP, 50 Mg/Vial And 100 Mg/Vial (Single-Dose Vial)

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch1 of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial). Glenmark's Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mycamine®2 for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc. NDA – 021506 and the company will begin distribution in September 2025.

According to IQVIA® sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2025, the Mycamine® for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial market3 achieved annual sales of approximately $60.7 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need."

1 Glenmark's Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial) is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark's approved label.

2 All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

3 Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA® data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark's product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark's approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIA® National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, June 2025

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2022; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2022. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit . You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

Logo:

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED