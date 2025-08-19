VCI Global Announces US$2 Billion Partnership Secured By Sovereign-Grade Encrypted Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint Venture Anchored by 18,000 BTC to Power Real-World Asset Tokenization, Encrypted Vault Monetization, and Institutional-Grade Crypto Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced a landmark partnership with a leading digital asset holder to establish a sovereign-grade infrastructure venture backed by 18,000 BTC, valued at over US$2.16 billion at current market levels.

Under the joint venture (JV), VCI Global will hold a 70% equity stake and lead commercialization and infrastructure management, while its digital asset partner retains full custody and control of the BTC reserves. Together, the JV will accelerate institutional adoption of crypto by integrating ultra-secure Bitcoin storage, encrypted AI computing, and real-world asset (RWA) monetization into a unified sovereign-ready ecosystem.

The Bitcoin reserves will be securely mirrored in QuantVault, VCIG's proprietary sovereign encrypted storage platform, which combines hardware-level encryption, air-gapped redundancy, quantum-resilient protocols, and zero-trust architecture. This ensures institutional-grade protection while enabling new monetization models.

The JV's development roadmap includes:



BTC-backed real-world assets (RWAs): issuance of Bitcoin-backed tokenized RWAs.

Vault-as-a-Service: sovereign-grade encrypted storage monetized as a yield-generating asset class.

Encrypted AI and compute integration: linking vaulting infrastructure with AI GPU-as-a-Service and sovereign computing platforms. Licensing sovereign reserve systems: providing governments and institutions with plug-and-play encrypted reserve infrastructure.

These initiatives will establish a Sovereign Reserve Vehicle (SRV) that transforms sovereign-grade encrypted infrastructure into scalable, revenue-generating assets, meeting the rising global demand for secure, regulation-aligned digital asset frameworks.

With Bitcoin's market capitalization surpassing US$2.32 trillion according to CoinMarketCap and Coinbase, and fewer than 2 million BTC left to be mined from the approximately 19.6 million already in circulation as reported by CoinTelegraph, the Sovereign Reserve Vehicle positions VCI Global among a select group of Nasdaq-listed companies actively integrating large-scale Bitcoin reserves with sovereign-grade AI and encrypted infrastructure. This initiative introduces a differentiated model at the intersection of cryptography, currency, and data sovereignty.

This partnership further strengthens VCI Global's leadership in sovereign cybersecurity, AI computing, and institutional crypto infrastructure. By anchoring Bitcoin reserves within encrypted ecosystems, the JV creates opportunities for national-scale digital asset custody, AI-driven analytics, and secure RWA monetization.

The announcement follows VCIG's recent expansion in sovereign-grade cybersecurity and AI, including the launch of Qsecore (SIM-layer mobile protection), QTrustCard (GPU-level PCIe encryption), and its AI-as-a-Service platform under the V Gallant division.

“This partnership is a significant step toward making Bitcoin infrastructure sovereign-compliant and RWA-ready. By integrating encrypted vaulting, sovereign-grade computing, and Bitcoin reserves, we are building the foundation for a new generation of institutional-grade digital asset ecosystems that are secure, scalable, and regulation-aligned,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data, without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit .

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

