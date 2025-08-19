403
Italian Foreign Minister Praises Ukraine, US Talks
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed approval on Tuesday over the recent discussions held between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Tajani described the outcome as “another important piece in the peace mosaic,” emphasizing that the meeting serves to fortify Kyiv’s stance in its conflict with Moscow.
Speaking to an Italian newspaper, Tajani called the day “positive,” especially because all parties reached consensus on the essential goal of “guaranteeing Ukraine's security.”
He noted that this shared understanding enhances Zelenskyy’s leverage in future dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Tajani revealed that both Europe and the US have essentially endorsed an Italian initiative involving a “different version” of NATO’s Article 5.
This revised framework would establish a collective defense mechanism to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty if subjected to foreign aggression.
He explained that Ukraine’s allied nations — notably including the United States — would be obligated to step in for its protection should an attack occur.
Tajani also remarked that it would be beneficial if Putin were to accept such a clause.
Despite recent appearances, including a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, Tajani asserted that the Russian leader should not be perceived as triumphant.
“In three years, he hasn't achieved the conquest of Ukraine he wanted in three days. We're talking to him to seek a just peace, one that won't humiliate Ukraine,” he added.
Tajani firmly maintained that decisions involving the regions of Donbass and Crimea rest solely in Ukraine’s hands.
“No deals can be made over Zelensky’s head. We are by his side,” he emphasized.
He also highlighted the symbolic unity shown by European officials — including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni — who accompanied Zelenskyy to the White House as a gesture of support.
