USA Auto Selects Insured.Io To Power Their Customer Engagement At Launch

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Auto, a Michigan based MGA, recently chose the insured platform to power their customer experience at launch, deploying an Insured Portal, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, and Retention Alerts.

USA Auto needed a solution that could be deployed quickly and easily, providing their customers with a modern and unified experience across all devices. They chose the insured Customer Engagement Platform because it enables seamless omnichannel engagement, giving their customers 24/7 access to policy details, billing, and payments.

"Our goal was to hit the ground running with an online portal, full-service payment IVR and mobile application for our customers" said Steven M. Mejdrich, at USA Auto . "With insured, we've been able to do just that, we achieved a complete policyholder experience out of the box, along with a strong standardized SMS integration to focus on customer engagement and retention."

The insured omnichannel customer experience platform integrates with USA Auto's policy system and payment processor, and with real-time synchronization across all channels and proactive outbound messaging capabilities, USA Auto is now positioned to immediately increase policyholder satisfaction, reduce service costs, and improve retention. And with insured Insights, they have powerful tools to analyze customer behavior and continuously improve customer experience.

"In today's highly competitive insurance marketplace, new carriers must be able to create a world-class customer experience." said Steve Johnson, Chief Product Officer at insured . "We're proud to be USA Auto's partner of choice, delivering the technology platform they needed to offer their insureds on-demand access to policy information, which is key to attracting and retaining customers."

About USA Auto

USA Auto Insurance can help you find the perfect insurance policy tailored to your needs, offering low down payments and affordable coverage options.

About insured

Founded in 2011 by insurance industry veterans, insured provides an affordable, easy-to-maintain SaaS solution designed to enhance customer engagement and retention across the insurance lifecycle. insured accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems, and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and agent portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and robust analytics. For more information visit insured or email [email protected] .

Media contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective for insured

[email protected]

(603) 809-2748

SOURCE insured

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED